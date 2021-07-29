Elite Alliance Partners With 12 Ridges Vineyard to Create Unique Residence Club in Blue Ridge Mountains

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance ® , the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, has announced a new partnership with 12 Ridges Vineyard, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Ensconced within the 350-acre vineyard estate, 12 Ridges Residence Club combines shared ownership of dramatic and luxurious two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences, refined vineyard lifestyle, mountain recreation, and impeccable resort amenities and services.

"We are excited that our Real Estate, Hospitality, and Exchange teams have been selected to be a part of America's first cool-climate vineyard residence club," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "The 12 Ridges views are breathtaking, and owners enjoy access to a host of amenities, services, and resort privileges while relaxing with family members and guests. If desired, they can monetize unused time through our rental program or travel the world as Elite Alliance Exchange members. The real estate ownership price is commensurate with personal use and our hospitality staff attends to all ownership responsibilities."

Residence Club owners are awarded a complimentary two-year membership into Elite Alliance Exchange. This is their passport to experience other prestigious residence clubs and luxurious, professionally managed vacation homes at more than 120 of the world's most coveted destinations - even before their home is completed.

The inspiring residences were designed by renowned Bohlin Cywinski Jackson of BCJ Architects, one of the most recognized architecture firms in America. Club owners and their guests reside in two- and three-bedroom townhomes with transcendent designs that merge with the mountainside or soaring four-bedroom estate homes with private hot tubs, wrap-around patios, and suspended walkways. The three distinct but equally appealing designs open onto majestic vistas, come elegantly furnished, and boast dramatic, mountain-modern architecture.

The array of ownership benefits include access to the Skylark House facilities, a destination for relaxation and adventure that encompasses a welcoming space to gather, share, and celebrate with others. The lodge-style communal structure includes the Skylark gym with morning yoga workouts, heated outdoor swimming pool, outdoor jetted spa, ladies' and men's locker rooms with saunas and showers, media room, and golf simulator. The dedicated concierge can plan excursions into the vast Blue Ridge Mountains and provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation to Shenandoah National Park, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

The sprawling 12 Ridges Vineyard property, with its multiple slopes, yields some of the finest quality, cool-climate wines available in the global market. Wine privileges and discounts are part of the vineyard community lifestyle. Ownership of the 12 Ridges Residences is shared by eight like-minded families and pricing starts at $278,500.

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improves operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

The 12 Ridges Residence Club is an equity residence club providing deeded fractional ownership in your choice of three impeccable home designs - two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom. Located within the 12 Ridges Vineyard estate, each home boasts stunning, contemporary architecture and is fully furnished and accessorized. The spacious club homes feature gourmet kitchens and inviting outdoor living areas with barbeques, hot tubs, and fire pits. There are eight owners per residence, and each enjoys frequent and flexible enjoyment of their elegant homes throughout the year. Your Residence Club staff ensures worry-free ownership and hassle-free vacations.

