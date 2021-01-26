Elite Alliance Partners With the Residences at Rancho La Puerta

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in fractional real estate sales, luxury hospitality management, vacation rental and home exchange, announced a new partnership with The Residences at Rancho La Puerta, a new wellness resort and spa located in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. The Residences will be a private wellness-focused village, thoughtfully placed on The Ranch's 4,000-acre grounds set to debut by the end of 2022.

"What a way to start the new year by announcing a wonderful partnership with Elite Alliance," said Roberto Arjona, CEO of Rancho La Puerta. "Not only do they share our core values centered on the wellbeing and care of their clientele, but they also exemplify a persistent focus on high quality, precise attention to detail, and an undeniable love of nature, travel and the outdoors. Elite Alliance is everything we are looking for to enhance The Residences family."

The Residences have been designed by Mexico-based developer Grupo Espiritu, which plays a large role in the partnership with Elite Alliance. The majority of The Residences' homeowners will now have the option to rent their homes through Elite Alliance, in addition to Rancho La Puerta. Owners of The Residences will enjoy the rental program opportunity along with Elite Alliance's vast global exchange program, offering homeowners access to an extensive portfolio of unique, luxury properties around the world -- even before their homes are built. In addition, Grupo Espiritu will provide homeowners a Premium Membership into the Elite Alliance Exchange, if they participate in the Elite Alliance rental program.

In turn, Elite Alliance exchange members will have access to The Residences. In addition to the year-round amenities and concierge-style services, The Residences provide guests ultimate privacy and stunning views. The elegant homes overlook a woodland stream and a 24-acre, flourishing vineyard adjacent to Rancho La Puerta. Vintners are currently reviving The Ranch tradition of organic grape cultivation central to its early healing programs and to the region of Tecate. Residents and guests alike will enjoy locally crafted wines and meals at the new Winery Restaurant and Market, or they can simply pick up produce and other groceries.

"We are extremely excited to work with Grupo Espiritu and Rancho La Puerta. Our shared vision for The Residences is founded on the Ranch's philosophy of wellness, personal healing, and opportunity," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

The Residences will feature 108 private homes priced from $733,163 to $1,692,600 million and three different housing options including Casitas - two-bedroom floor plan with two and a half baths at 1,961 square feet, Casas - three-bedroom floor plan with three and a half baths at 2,774 square feet, and Villas - four-bedroom floor plan with four and a half baths at 4,299 square feet. Expect a tranquil, wellness-focused enclave with incredible features and amenities, including frequent access to Rancho La Puerta.

About Rancho La Puerta :

Founded in 1940 and the first true fitness resort and spa in North America, Rancho La Puerta, welcomes guests to 4,000 private acres of gardens, mountains, and meadows with an approach to wellness that strikes a true mind, body, and spirit balance. Facilities, programs, and amenities are all available for exclusive use by guests during three, four or seven-night stays. Inclusive rates cover accommodations, fitness classes, hikes and activities, gourmet vegetarian meals (seafood options included), and special presentations. Spa treatments, personal training sessions and cooking classes at The Ranch's La Cocina Que Canta cooking school are available à la carte throughout the course of a stay.

Situated at the juncture of the Laguna and Sierra Juarez mountain ranges, Rancho La Puerta is located three miles from the Tecate, Baja California, US-Mexico border and a one-hour drive from downtown San Diego.

For more information on The Residences at Rancho La Puerta, please visit https://residences.rancholapuerta.com or call 888.606.0172.

About Elite Alliance :

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other destinations at a nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improves operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance, please visit www.elitealliance.com or contact Rob Goodyear at [email protected].

