ELITE ALLIANCE SELECTED TO MANAGE RIVER DUNES

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance®, the leader in fractional real estate sales, luxury hospitality management, vacation rental and home exchange, is proud to announce its newest management partnership with River Dunes. The community boasts 14 miles of pristine waterfront, award-winning coastal architecture and a top-rated marina, situated in an unparalleled location on the Pamlico Sound, Intracoastal Waterway and the mouth of the Neuse River.

River Dunes, renowned for its picturesque waterfront setting and award-winning marina, has selected Elite Alliance® for its expertise in delivering unparalleled management services. Elite Alliance has successfully managed River Dunes' sister property, Marlin Bay Resort & Marina, for the past six years. This partnership underscores Elite Alliance's commitment to fostering community growth, enhancing property values, and ensuring an exceptional experience for club members, homeowners and guests alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome River Dunes into the Elite Alliance family," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "Our shared vision of excellence and commitment to delivering outstanding experiences aligns perfectly with River Dunes' prestigious reputation. We look forward to bringing our unique management approach to this extraordinary community."

River Dunes offers an idyllic coastal Carolina living experience, featuring elegant residences, a deep-water marina, and a range of amenities designed for relaxation and recreation. Elite Alliance has assumed management of the day-to-day operations of the River Dunes Harbor Club and Marina, Yawls Café, Natural Elements Spa and Grace Harbor Provisions Co, along with the Property Owners Association.

"This partnership with Elite Alliance represents a pivotal step in our journey towards offering an unparalleled living experience at River Dunes," said Bob Dorfman, the Ownership's Representative for River Dunes. "Their proven track record in managing high-end properties and their understanding of our community's unique needs made them the ideal choice."

About Elite Alliance :

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improves operational performance and client satisfaction.

For more information on Elite Alliance, please visit www.elitealliance.com or contact Rob Goodyear at [email protected].

SOURCE Elite Alliance