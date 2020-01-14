Elite Clubs National League And Sweat Cosmetics Team Up To Inspire Young Female Leaders

RICHMOND, Va. and DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), the nation's premier youth soccer league, and Sweat Cosmetics, a leading active lifestyle cosmetics and sun care company founded by professional and Olympic athletes, are teaming up to inspire young women to be their best selves, dream big and be leaders. As part of the ECNL Girls' Leaders Play Here platform, the ECNL and Sweat are celebrating amazing young women who are redefining the future of female athletes.

Together, ECNL and Sweat are reinforcing the power of positive role models in motivating young women to achieve their potential. As part of the partnership, they are calling on all women to Team Up by identifying and celebrating the role models who inspire them, and posting an image with the hashtag #LeadersPlayHere. Each post represents a celebration of positive role models and a commitment to support the future of aspiring young women.

"My partners and I know the power of a team and the value of having strong women rallying for your success. The lessons we learned on the field and from watching the strong female role models who came before us were life lessons," said Leslie Osborne, Co-Founder of Sweat Cosmetics. "Along with the ECNL, we're calling on all people to Team Up and empower young women to achieve their personal goals. Together, let's motivate the next generation of leaders."

The connection between sports and female leadership is well documented. A recent study showed that 96% of c-suite women identify as former athletes. The players in the ECNL Girls represent a nationwide pool of young women who are already beating the odds on the field and include dozens of aspiring young leaders from nearly every state. Nearly 100% of ECNL Girls players go on to college, nearly 90% become collegiate athletes, and at the world's highest level, players from ECNL clubs represented nearly 25% of the recent United States Women's World Cup Championship team. Whether on the field or off, thousands of other ECNL Girls' alumni are emerging as leaders in businesses and organizations in dozens of different fields across the country and around the world.

"The ECNL has always been more than a league. In our first ten years, we worked to raise standards and improve the youth soccer experience for top young female players looking to become collegiate and international stars," said Jen Winnagle, ECNL Girls Commissioner. "Now in our next ten years, we want to extend that mission and message to inspire young women across the nation in whatever areas they aspire to be great."

How it Works:

Getting involved in the "Team Up" movement is easy and meaningful. Simply post a picture of one of your own personal role models with the hashtag #LeadersPlayHere to inspire young women to dream big, be driven, and as a sign of your commitment to support the future of aspiring young women.

The ECNL and Sweat relationship creates a unique cross-generational bond that reaches beyond the field of play, motivating girls and calling for commitment to support the next generation of female leaders – by people who have achieved success and walked a similar path themselves, both on the field and off. Throughout the coming months, the Team Up movement will be supported through a series programs and activities to reinforce the mission.

About Elite Clubs National League Girls: The Elite Clubs National League Girls (ECNL Girls) was founded in 2009 to enhance the developmental experience of female youth soccer players in the United States through: (i) improving the competitive environment through the creation of a true national competitive league; (ii) improving the process for identifying elite female soccer players through a systematic scouting and identification program based on national competitions; and (iii) improving the daily training environment at top female youth soccer clubs through developing best practices and training and organizational guidelines for its member clubs. The ECNL Girls is sanctioned by US Club Soccer and is sponsored by Nike Soccer.

About Sweat Cosmetics: Sweat cosmetics is a line of high-performance makeup designed to protect & enhance beauty while enduring a woman's on-the-go life. Developed, tested, and proven by professional and Olympic female athletes who believe in empowering active women to embrace their beauty, and encouraging every woman to find her sweat. Sweat's line includes sweat-resistant, all-natural, hypoallergenic & cruelty-free cosmetics with SPF protection. All Sweat products are carefully engineered to offer multi-tasking and convenient ways to keep your skin healthy and beautiful. The founders include Taryn Hemmings, Emily Hines, Courtney Jones, Leslie Osborne and Lindsay Tarpley.

