Elite Connections International Celebrates 25th Anniversary - A Quarter Century of Successful Matchmaking through Traditional Dating Systems of Yesterday to Modern Swipe Culture of Today

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Connections International, an award-winning, private and exclusive dating agency, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. The company, which for a quarter century has navigated its competition and decades of digital developments in online dating, has continued to successfully deliver a proven track record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients. CEO and founder, Sherri Murphy, credits her "mother daughter" team, together with Tammi Pickle, Vice President, and their total dedication to introducing compatible couples as being the secret to success.

Elite Connections Celebrity Matchmakers | Sherri Murphy, CEO & Tammi Pickle, VP

Elite Connections was founded in Los Angeles after Sherri met her husband through a matchmaker and saw a need for a safe, effective way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet. She has built the company into one of the world's premiere matchmaking agencies, with offices in Beverly Hills, California, New York, and Miami. "People putting their love life in my hands can be stressful, but rewarding when I find the person they fall in love with," says Murphy, "my guiding philosophy is, there is someone out there for everyone, but you won't find them sitting home or swiping on an app."

The mother daughter duo were just featured on "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," and their VIP Matchmaker in Miami, Claudia Duran, was interviewed by NBC Telemundo for a segment on love in the modern digital age on the popular Spanish language news program, "Al Rojo Vivo," where she discussed the current saturation of online dating and a growing disillusion for many. "Online dating gives the illusion of an abundance of potential partners," says Duran, "this swipe 'vulture culture' has reduced online dating to 'hot or not,' and is giving rise in demand to our highly personalized, bespoke dating services," she adds.

Running a global matchmaking agency leaves little time for Murphy to reflect on her company's prominent standing in an emotionally charged industry, but she knows as long as successful, selective singles of all ages and backgrounds trust Elite Connections, her team of highly specialized executive matchmakers and recruiters will passionately pursue matching them. "Love never goes out of style," says Murphy, who is continuing to open offices worldwide. "Bring on the next 25!"

