Elite Construction Credit and Finance Professionals Come Together With Levelset to Build the Future of Credit Management

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, six industry veterans with over one hundred years of combined experience managing construction payments and credit departments assembled as Levelset's inaugural Credit Management Advisory Board. They will work together to share their knowledge, with the mission of helping others be the most promoted, highest paid, and most efficient financial professionals in the industry.

The advisory board will help shape the future of credit management for the building materials and equipment industries through webinars and round table discussions, teaching classes, publishing content, and sharing their knowledge with 300,000+ monthly Levelset visitors and users. Members will be able to connect to other industry professionals in the rapidly growing Levelset community.

Levelset's Credit Management Advisory Board consists of professionals who have spent the majority of their careers managing, consulting, or reporting on the finances and credit departments in the construction industry. Members listed alphabetically:

Barry Dombrowski , the Credit Director for Emser Tile for over 15 years

the Credit Director for Emser Tile for over 15 years Thea Dudley , a 30-year industry veteran, writer, speaker, and founder of pocketprotectorsllc.com

, a 30-year industry veteran, writer, speaker, and founder of pocketprotectorsllc.com Jon Flora , the President & CEO of NACM Business Credit Services

, the President & CEO of NACM Business Credit Services Jen Martin , the Senior Director of Credit & Accounts Receivable for Kodiak Building Partners

the Senior Director of Credit & Accounts Receivable for Kodiak Building Partners Rachel Sales , the Sr. Director of Financial Services SRS Distribution

the Sr. Director of Financial Services SRS Distribution Craig Webb , CEO of webb-analytics.com

This diverse group of advisory board members was selected due to their experience and reputation for mentoring other credit managers and financial professionals. Their goal is to help construction credit managers become the most promoted, highest educated, and most respected team members at their company.

"We are excited to collaborate and share our knowledge with the industry," said Jen Martin, the Senior Director of Credit & Accounts Receivable for Kodiak Building Partners. "It's fulfilling to me if I can help others become the payment heroes their construction business needs."

"Putting the best credit managers together to discuss and share philosophies and processes that are proven to work will help the industry as a whole," said Scott Wolfe Jr., the CEO of Levelset. "The experts we have selected to join are experienced and willing to share what they have learned with others in the profession."

Since 2012, Levelset has been a favorite tool among credit managers at large construction supply businesses. Credit managers come to Levelset to take classes that educate them on payment topics, manage lien deadlines, automate notice policies, and get help with payment-related questions from experts. Levelet's payment profiles allow credit managers to check the payment history, like a credit score, of customers before they decide to extend or deny credit. With the addition of this Advisory Board, Levelset aims to add another layer of helpful insight to those looking to advance their career managing the finances of a construction business.

"The lack of helpful resources available to Credit Management in the construction industry has been a problem my entire career," said advisory board member Thea Dudley. "I'm excited to be part of this Advisory board and help everyone who manages construction finances get better at their job, gain confidence and get promoted. I wish something like this existed when I started in this industry," she added.

About Levelset

Levelset's mission is to empower contractors to always get what they earn. Levelset's products help millions in the construction industry each year to make payment paperwork and compliance easier, get cash faster, monitor the risk on jobs and contractors, and better understand payment processes and rules. The results are faster payments, access to capital, and fewer surprises. Backed by investors like Horizons Ventures, S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, Operating Venture Capital, and Brick & Mortar Ventures, Levelset is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Cairo, Egypt, and has over 200 employees. Learn more at www.levelset.com.

Photo caption: Levelset's Credit Management Advisory Board. Top row, left to right: Jen Martin, Rachel Sales, Jon Flora. Bottom row, left to right: Craig Webb, Barry Dombrowski, Thea Dudley

