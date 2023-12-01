Elite Consulting Partners Announces Acquisition of Advisor Successions, LLC, as Part of the Launch of Its Newest Business Entity, Elite Advisor Successions

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners, the nation's largest financial services transition and business consulting firm, announced today their acquisition of Advisors Successions, LLC, a firm specializing in matching qualified buyers and sellers within the financial services industry interested in succession and growth opportunities.

Elite Consulting Partners will be merging Advisor Successions, LLC, into their existing Elite Corporate Services division, which specializes in working with Broker-Dealers, Hybrid firms, and RIAs to assist in meeting internal advisor hiring goals. The new entity formed by the merger will be named Elite Advisor Successions.

"The formation of Elite Advisor Successions will prove transformative for the financial services industry," expresses Frank LaRosa, CEO of Elite Consulting Partners and Managing Partner of Elite Advisor Successions. 

Advisor Successions CEO Garrett Taylor states, "I am excited about the future as the company I have forged merges with one of financial services' most esteemed innovators. The collaboration with Frank LaRosa and Elite Consulting Partners will take the company I created to the next level I always envisioned, and I am pleased to be staying on board for the journey as Chief Acquisition Officer."

LaRosa continues "Elite Advisor Successions will be powered by Elite Consulting Partners, a firm recognized not just as the leader in recruiting and business consulting for financial services, but also for its scale, technology, and thought leadership. With the addition of Elite Advisor Successions to our Elite family of companies, we have reached a pivotal moment in our own growth trajectory as we continue to execute on our mission to provide cutting-edge, enhanced strategic opportunities for our advisor and firm clients alike."

Elite Advisor Successions will offer a platform that enables financial advisors to grow and monetize their practices through acquisition, be it as a qualified buyer or seller. Utilizing a proprietary evaluation process, Elite Advisor Successions will provide an optimal solution for matching advisors with acquisition or succession opportunities in collaboration with an online suite of state-of-the art tools and resources, in conjunction with consulting services, to support advisors and firms as they navigate the buy-sell process.

It is expected that the synergies created by the formation of Elite Advisor Successions will drive greater results for client firms looking to recruit financial advisors while also driving a greater number of sellers into the hands of prospective buyers.

To learn more about Elite Consulting Partners visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com for further information.

For more information on how Elite Advisor Successions can help grow practice and firm AUM, call 856-258-0447 or email brian@eliteconsultingpartners.com

