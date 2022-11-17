Elite Consulting Partners, The Nation's Largest Financial Services Transition Consulting Firm, Announces Stacey Frank as Vice President

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Consulting Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacey Frank to the role of Vice President. Elite has established itself as the leading consulting firm in the financial services industry, with nationwide offices and a staff of more than 60 which continues to grow exponentially. Stacey, a member of the Elite team for more than four years has been instrumental to the ongoing success of Elite and her promotion to Vice President reflects that dedication.

Among her many achievements, Stacey was the driving force behind the exclusive Elite Next Level Process, a construct through which Elite's seasoned team of consultants guides clients toward opportunities which elevate practice growth and transition advisor goals into reality. In her new role as Vice President, Stacey will serve as both mentor and leader for the entire Elite Consulting Partners team, tapping into her more than two decades of recruiting and consulting experience to influence and elevate every aspect of the transition process for the firm's clients. Stacey will also prove instrumental to the future growth of the firm, including an initiative to enhance Elite's already impressive industry position fostering leadership for women on its team including growing the firm's core of women consultants.

Stacey expresses, "I am humbled by this opportunity and feel very honored to be chosen by Elite CEO Frank LaRosa and President Dale Dempsey for this immense opportunity. Under their leadership, Elite has grown into a firm focused on team culture, client success, and an unwavering commitment to achievement and I look forward to bringing every part of my talent to furthering our ongoing success in the financial services industry."

Frank LaRosa, Elite Consulting Partners CEO conveys, "Our Core Values at Elite serve as the framework for every action we take, and Stacey is the ideal representation of those values. Her intellect, client-first approach, and leadership have made her an indispensable part of Elite. It is an honor to congratulate Stacey on this next step in her career and I look forward to watching her excel as Vice President of the firm."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. To learn more visit www.eliteconsultingpartners.com.

SOURCE Elite Consulting Partners