Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. Champions Flu Prevention in West Coast Workplaces: Mobile Clinics To Amplify Seasonal Vaccination Rates

News provided by

Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 11:23 ET

VISALIA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As flu season approaches, Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. emphasizes that "it's not too late to schedule an onsite flu clinic." This premier provider in preventive healthcare is now accepting appointments for onsite flu clinics, targeting schools, municipalities, agricultural facilities, and businesses across the West Coast.

Each year, the flu virus remains a formidable health adversary. With its innovative approach, Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. intends to combat these threats head-on by making flu vaccinations easily accessible.

"Our strategy is straightforward: increase vaccination access by bringing the clinics directly to the workplace," explains Nicholas Gambini, CEO at Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. "Our goal is to simplify preventative care, ensuring it's within everyone's reach."

Since 2004, Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. has earned its reputation as a pivotal force in the West Coast's healthcare sector. Their onsite flu clinics stand as a testament to their dedication, offering tens of thousands a seamless route to receiving their yearly flu shots.

Mindful of workplace dynamics, these clinics are crafted to incur minimal disruption, providing options for flexible scheduling and swift service. This season, Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc. is setting its sights on expanding its reach, targeting a wider spectrum of facilities and professionals on the West Coast.

"Our mission has always been clear - to Improve the health and wellness of organizations one life at a time," Gambini added. "I urge all employers and institutions to leverage our onsite flu clinics."

For those interested in learning more or scheduling an onsite flu clinic with Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc., please visit www.elitecorpmed.com or reach out at 1-855-733-7772.

Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc., based in Visalia, CA, has been a pillar of workplace healthcare on the West Coast for nearly two decades. By bringing essential medical services directly to employers and institutions, Elite Corporate Medical Services has significantly improved vaccination rates and overall community health.

SOURCE Elite Corporate Medical Services Inc.

