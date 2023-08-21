Elite Creative Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Third Year in a Row

Elite Creative achieves #3742 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Creative, a market leader in content writing, communications strategy, and publishing services, announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the third year in a row.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"When I founded Elite, it was my dream to make the Inc. 5000 just once," says Jennifer Rotner, Elite's founder and CEO. "The rest of the Elite team and I are blown away that we've made this achievement not once or even twice, but three years in a row. We know what a rare honor that is, and it's absolutely one of the accomplishments we're most proud of."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Elite Creative

Elite Creative is a woman-owned, full-service content strategy, communications, and publishing services firm that offers editing, writing, communications, and creative support for companies of all sizes—from small businesses and nonprofit organizations to Fortune 500 companies—as well as for independent authors at every stage of the publishing journey.

Elite Creative does business as Elite Editing , a content strategy, writing, and editing company, and Elite Authors , a publishing services company that helps independent authors create, publish, and market their books.

