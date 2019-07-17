Elite Document Solutions and PSIGEN Software Inc. Announce New EU Distribution Partnership

MADISON, Ala., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PSIGEN Software, Inc., an innovative developer of document capture, business process automation and document management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Elite, a leading software solutions and services provider in the UK.

Elite will serve as the Master Distributor of PSIGEN products throughout the European Union. The new partnership strengthens Elite's already powerful suite of business-critical data solutions and expands PSIGEN's global distribution.

"The team at Elite and I are incredibly excited to embark on this European partnership with PSIGEN. There are no boundaries to the value our two companies can add to one another & we very much look forward to not only providing our comprehensive and existing client base with another industry leading and best of breed solution, but also to the many new opportunities & relationships that this partnership will present." – Daren Parsons, Managing Director

Elite's sales and support infrastructure, offering PSIGEN's well-established software solutions, reinforces the technology partner's ability to meet market demands of their customers, while staying up to date and agile in the evolving business technology marketplace.

"Moving forward, channel partners are essential to PSIGEN's continued growth and economic strategies," said Bruce Hensley, CEO of PSIGEN Software, Inc. "With new partnerships, such as Elite Document Solutions, and the opportunities created with them, we are excited about the future, and maintain our commitment to doing all we can to ensure their success."

About PSIGEN Software, Inc.



Since 1995, PSIGEN has provided software to improve processes around the capture and management of paper, digital documents and other mission-critical information. PSIGEN's solutions focus on cost reduction, compliance and improved efficiency for any organization around the globe. PSIGEN delivers these solutions through a worldwide network of 800-plus authorized resellers and distributors.

About Elite Document Solutions



Elite Document Solutions are industry leading software solutions experts within both the UK and the EMEA region, providing clients of all sizes and stature with a "beginning to end" consultative approach, resulting in the design, creation & installation of a fully bespoke and tailored solution. Taking in services such as a fully accredited scanning bureau & an industry leading in house technical team, to compliment the portfolio of process automation and paper free software products selected and constantly reviewed internally. Elite proudly continue to grow not only within the EU, but across the globe.

CONTACT: Jessica Rivers, marketing@psigen.com, (949) 351-9927

