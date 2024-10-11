Elite Editing Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Editing LLC, a full-service content creation and strategy company, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBEC Greater DMV, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

Founded in 2008 by CEO Jennifer Rotner, Elite Editing began its journey with a commitment to excellence and precision in every word. The company carved out its niche as a premier editing service for a diverse clientele, including start-ups, educational institutions, and business professionals.

Sixteen years later, Elite Editing has become a content industry leader for tech enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, e-commerce businesses, agencies, publishers, and more. As Elite Editing continues to expand its service offerings and expertise, it hopes that the supportive ecosystem of the WBENC will help the company build relationships with and stay relevant to customers while pursuing the innovation needed to stand out in a crowded market.

"WBENC Certification is more than just a tool that gives Elite access to new opportunities and resources," says Rotner. "Corporate decision-makers are discovering the value of working with WBEs, and I believe WBEs are vital to identifying initiatives and driving revenue growth. I'm also excited to pay it forward: supporting the entrepreneurial empowerment of WBEs in my own community is—and will continue to be—a key business objective for Elite."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC Greater DMV is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About Elite Editing, LLC:

Elite Editing is a full-service content creation and publishing services firm, offering high-quality, fine-tuned content designed to bolster sales and marketing goals at any scale. In addition to writing and editing—finished products encompass white papers, e-books, infographics, blog articles, and more—Elite offers AI implementation, program management, marketing and sales enablement, and strategy offerings.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com .

