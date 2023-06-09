Elite Events Presents USA Independence Day 5K: Celebrating Freedom, Fitness, and Fun!

ESTERO, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Events is excited to announce the highly anticipated USA Independence Day 5K, a spirited race set for July 4th at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. This event promises an unforgettable experience filled with fitness, patriotism, and exciting post-race activities.

Participants will receive a vibrant technical t-shirt or tank top, making a fashion statement while showcasing their accomplishment. Elite Events offers a free live tracking app for spectators, allowing them to cheer on their favorite runners and share in the excitement. Finishers will be rewarded with a stunning commemorative medal, a symbol of perseverance and dedication.

Participants will also receive complimentary finish photos and a finish video, capturing their memorable achievement. After the race, Estero offers attractions such as Miromar Outlets, Koreshan State Park, local dining, and premier golf courses. Extend the celebration beyond the finish line.

"The USA Independence Day 5K is a fantastic opportunity to showcase fitness and celebrate our great nation," said Jaeden Hamernik, Race Director of Elite Events. "Join us for this remarkable event and make lasting memories in Estero, Florida."

Registration for the USA Independence Day 5K is now open at https://www.runeliteevents.com/usa-independence-day-5k.html. Secure your spot today!

About Elite Events:

Elite Events is a leading event management company dedicated to creating extraordinary race experiences for participants of all ages and abilities. Learn more at www.runeliteevents.com.

