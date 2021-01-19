Elite EXTRA and Datatrac Announce One-Stop Last Mile Delivery Solution for Couriers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning advanced dispatch software Elite EXTRA, and industry-leading operating system Datatrac, announce the launch of Beacon, a combined last mile delivery solution for couriers. Beacon seamlessly integrates data from order flow and delivery to full back-office functionality, providing a full-featured TMS solution.

The one-stop-shop offers a scalable, modern infrastructure, including rate-charge, invoicing and settlement information, as well as automated dispatching, optimized routing, real-time visibility, driver communication and contact-free deliveries.

Additionally, couriers will have access to two cutting-edge technologies. Elite EXTRA's On-Demand (EOD) feature will give couriers the ability to serve as crowdsourced drivers for a greater network of retailers in last mile deliveries. Beacon users can also take advantage of eTrac (www.eTracTechnologies.com), broadening opportunities for shippers to connect and monitor their couriers through a central point.

According to President Jim Ward of Elite EXTRA, the combined solution is the first of its kind in the courier industry and will provide an unparalleled experience for couriers and their customers.

"This tight integration with industry pioneer Datatrac provides a one-stop solution for couriers that will increase operational efficiencies and expedite the delivery process in this time of chaotic disruption," said Ward. "Having all of the information flow seamlessly also means fewer mistakes and better customer service."

Couriers have long said they need technology to compete in this disruptive marketplace, along with other new features that are now required as a result of new safety guidelines. The combined system acts as a full Transport Management System, providing all the tools needed to take the deliveries from transportation to invoicing and driver settlement.

Datatrac CEO Henry Dixon said, "With Elite EXTRA, we're able to bring the foremost last mile technology to carriers. Their intelligent dispatching combined with our industry-leading back-office software allows carriers to optimize and re-energize their businesses with new generation technology."

About Elite EXTRA

Elite EXTRA, a product of Applied Data Consultants, is an advanced dispatch management tool that provides cutting-edge dispatch, routing and tracking services globally. With over 25 years of innovation, experience, and a large base of customers who trust us as partners to power their deliveries and service technicians, the software allows clients to create optimized routes quickly, dispatch to their drivers, and track them all in real-time. For more information visit www.eliteextra.com.

About Datatrac

For over 40 years, Datatrac Corporation has provided industry-leading solutions for the last mile carrier industry. Developed with decades of experience, hundreds of carriers trust and use their best-in-class system to successfully scale and grow their last mile businesses. Their suite of products include no-contract dispatching systems, comprehensive back-office solutions, and full enterprise software. For more information, visit www.Datatrac.com.

