Elite EXTRA Dispatches Its 300 Millionth Order

The platform, which was developed in 2009, provides optimized routes and real-time tracking to customers in over 50 industries globally. The company records numerous metrics within the software, including the number of orders dispatched.

According to President and Founder Jim Ward, the statistics are both a fun and insightful way to recognize the growth and evolution of the software and its client base.

"To grow from one client and a handful of orders to thousands of clients and over 300 million orders dispatched and delivered in 12 years is a tremendous accomplishment by our entire team," said Ward. "It is a testament to the scalability of the software and the loyalty of our growing base of customers that make such an incredible metric even possible."

The product is now in every state in the U.S. and in numerous countries across the globe. While it started in automotive parts' deliveries, it is now dispatching service techs, couriers, crowdsourced drivers, and more in a growing sector of diverse industries.

According to a study by Technavio, North America's last-mile delivery market is bound to post a Year-over-Year (YoY) growth rate of about 16% starting from 2021 to 2025. As a result, the market will grow by a staggering $58.91 billion by the end of 2025. As a result, Ward said he anticipates exponential growth in 2021 and beyond in orders dispatched.

"While 300 million orders is an extreme number, we expect the next few years to grow at an even more rapid clip than before, as customers have become increasingly dependent on accurate and efficient deliveries," said Ward. "We're thrilled to be part of this growing industry, and to have software that is constantly evolving to help keep the supply chain and service techs moving."

About Elite EXTRA

Elite EXTRA, a product of Applied Data Consultants, is an advanced dispatch management tool that provides cutting-edge dispatch, routing and tracking services globally. With over 25 years of innovation, experience, and a large base of customers who trust us as partners to power their deliveries and service technicians, the software allows clients to create optimized routes quickly, dispatch to their drivers, and track them all in real-time. For more information visit www.eliteextra.com.

