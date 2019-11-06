Elite Fantasy Releases New All-Access Pass

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Fantasy, a top player for Daily Fantasy advice for numerous sports — NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, MMA, soccer and more — announced the launch of their brand new VIP DFS Pass, featuring complete access to the full website, alongside their recent seasonal daily fantasy subscription launches of NFL, NBA and NHL DFS. Subscribers across the board will be able to take advantage of the daily articles covering daily cash, team and game breakdowns, plus projections, live chats, strategy guides, cheat sheets and more.

The all-inclusive VIP DFS Pass boasts all of the content available on Elite Fantasy's website for all sports covered: NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football, NASCAR, golf, soccer, and MMA. These are annual memberships, with automatic renewal for the convenience of members. All who purchase this subscription now will be grandfathered into the current price for years to come.

The NBA DFS subscriptions are also currently available on the web for both desktop and mobile devices. The packages are active the full season, either VIP or content only, or monthly VIP. The VIP subscriptions give access to all of Elite Fantasy's content plus:

Ability to build up to 50 lineups at once

Algorithmic Value Rankings

Up to the Minute Projections

Proprietary Player Projection Algorithm

Optimizer Powered by FantasyCruncher

Global Exposure Settings

The NHL subscriptions are currently available on the web for both desktop and mobile devices and can be purchased for an entire season or per month. These benefits extend through June 16, 2020, covering the Playoffs and Stanley Cup Finals. Subscribers can enjoy the following perks:

Daily NHL DFS Articles

Expert Cheat Sheets

Optimizer Powered by FantasyCruncher

Proprietary Player Projection Algorithm

24/7 ALL Access NHL Chat Room

"We're very excited to offer these packages to new and returning subscribers," says Elite Fantasy analyst Jeff Mans. All packages are available now and can be found on their website: https://www.elitefantasy.com/product-category/subscriptions/.

About Elite Fantasy

Elite Sports Network, home to FantasyGuru.com , EliteFantasy.com , and EliteSportsBetting.com , has been your one-stop-shop for all fantasy sports needs, daily and season-long since 1995. The best advice and tools in the business await to help you dominate your league.

Contact Information

Kurt Gelati

support@fantasyguruelite.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Elite Fantasy

Related Links

http://EliteFantasy.com

