Elite formula offers superior form of Curcumin

"Increasing the amount of free curcuminoids delivered to your cells and tissues should result in greater health benefit from turmeric and curcumin supplements. And that's exactly what we did with this new formulation," said Dr. Michael Smith, director of education for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension. "This is a significant evolution in turmeric supplementation."

Curcuminoid compounds are what give curcumin its health benefits. Curcumin Elite™ Turmeric Extract protects free curcuminoids by combining curcumin with fenugreek fibers, thus producing more bioavailability and tissue distribution of free curcuminoids than unformulated curcumin, allowing it to last much longer in the bloodstream and translating into more comprehensive whole-body health support.

Life Extension has also combined Curcumin Elite™ with complementary ginger and turmerone extracts to create Advanced Curcumin Elite™ Turmeric Extract, Ginger & Turmerones. This best-in-class formula uses plant compounds to enhance curcumin's ability to help promote a healthy inflammatory response.

Curcumin Elite™ is sourced from a multitude of responsible farming collectives in India. Curcumin Elite™ is then made via FenuMAT™, a patented, environmentally friendly, water-based extraction technology that uses no solvents or chemicals. The resulting extract helps inhibit inflammatory factors to promote both joint and organ health. It also fights oxidative stress in the body and promotes cardiovascular, brain, liver and immune system health.

For more information about Curcumin Elite™ Turmeric Extract, visit www.lifeextension.com.

Life Extension is the health expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's wellness specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Life Extension

Related Links

http://www.lifeextension.com

