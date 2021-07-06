Elite Global Family Offices And Private Investors Convened In Monaco at H.E. Sir Anthony Ritossa's 15th Global Family Office Investment Summit For Thought Leadership Exchanges On Legacy And Impact Investing

"In Monaco, the Global Family Office Investment Summit proved once again to be the foremost global gathering of elite family offices and high-profile private investors. Meeting in person, exchanging rich thought leadership, ensuring safe investing, legacy building and making the world a better place is a conscious power families possess. The pandemic proved that individuals of great wealth must work together for a better tomorrow."

- Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman, Ritossa Family Office, UAE

Following the pandemic, it is clear that trust, commitment, respect, transformation, and responsibility are among the critical top of mind themes for families.

Monaco Agenda

In addition to family office attendees, the Summit also welcomed selected investment opportunities on blockchain, healthcare, hospitality real estate, fintech, renewable energy, impact investing and philanthropy.

As with past Global Family Office Summits, the programme highlighted topics such as:

Monaco's World-Famous Financial Marketplace

Monaco survived the pandemic well with the strong leadership of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. It is a thriving $140 billion international financial marketplace with strong credit dynamics, new regulations for residency, and an efficient platform for estate planning—many view Monaco as an emerging Wall Street of Europe.

Investing with Confidence During Global Transformation

The Summit brought the brightest minds together to best invest in a rich legacy and positive impact on humanity.

It is essential to consider the importance of making a difference and investing in improving the world.

To be successful, one must be surrounded by people who embody a culture of excellence and inspire others to evolve and improve.

Blockchain's Next Wave

Now is the second-best time to invest in blockchain and bitcoin, following its inception years ago. Digital assets are impacting speed, security, and efficiency with the potential to change business models. We're in the midst of a global wealth transfer and today's new technology provides a transition between the two worlds. Since infrastructure prevails over time, it may be best to "bet on the plumbing" when reviewing investment opportunities. The future of the Internet is decentralized, and change is happening at a rapid pace. Scaling and data are the power of blockchain, and bitcoin is the fusion of data and mining. The industry is forever transformed by blockchain.

Saudi Arabia's Multi-Generational Success

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia moves away from its dependence on oil and gas, new sectors such as food security, vertical farming, technology, agri-tech and entertainment are increasingly front and centre for investors. The next generation of Saudi family offices embraces change. Riyadh is a booming, thriving city that attracts younger investors enthusiastic about rapidly expanding great opportunities within the Kingdom.

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Based Learning – Shaping the Future

A.I. and ML have essential applications for sectors such as e-commerce and manufacturing. A.I. commoditizes and provides new ways to make predictions and conclusions based on large data sets. Many new funds, products and services are transforming lives with today's latest technologies.

The Multi-Generational Success of Family Businesses

Sheikh Obeid Wahib Binzagr, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Obeid is a G4 member of "Beit Binzagr" one of the oldest trading companies in Saudi Arabia, founded in 1881. He is an aggressive investor and holds numerous positions in his family businesses operating in KSA and the GCC while exporting to the MENA region. Obeid invests in progressive trends such as vertical farming, subscription-based e-commerce, end-to-end logistic solutions, smart parking as well as traditional ventures, such as commodity trading and real estate. He is the founder of GVAdvisors, in Switzerland helping next-generation family members preserve, manage, and multiply their family wealth.

Africa: a New Investment Frontier

Africa has traditionally been misunderstood both internally and around the world. While some Africans haven't sufficiently believed in themselves, the new generation sees the world positively, which is leading the continent to create a new future. Challenges remain, but progress has been significant. It is a great time to invest as the next generation of megaprojects present investor opportunities.

Preparing the Next Generation for Success

The next generation of family leaders demand expansion for new opportunities. They want to understand their parents' decisions yet be free to follow their path in life. Space is necessary to learn from one's mistakes and also successes. Over time, NextGen leaders plan to teach their children the family framework, what questions to ask, how to express themselves, prosper and lead a better life. It is better to lead than to push.

Decentralizing the Future of Work

We now have the tools to decentralize work, but the question is whether we want to do so. It is essential to have a strong company culture, promote learning that comes from interactions with colleagues, and enjoy the social side of work. Viewing work from a collaborative perspective is vital to the future of business worldwide.

Co-Investment Opportunities for Family Offices

Co-investing in good ideas is fundamental amongst family offices. Leveraging one's network to reveal ideas and due diligence are valuable resources, and Sir Anthony's conferences are the perfect platform to learn about new investment opportunities.

Ensuring the Legacy of Family Business Through Emotional Governance

Family harmony increases the odds of favourable wealth transition and ensures the legacy of Successful Family Business.

For harmony to exist, one must first feel safe - within oneself, with our relationships and ultimately with our wealth. Strained family dynamics costs business money and will threaten its generational survival.

Family unease, when repaired, improves the bottom line and ensures longevity.

Sir Anthony was presented the Grand Cross from the Royal Order of Banu Assaf by His Highness Prince Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf

The honour bestowed Sir Anthony with the title of His Excellency.

