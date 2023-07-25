Elite Health Online Donates Over $12,000 to Remnant Church for Expanding Missionary Work in Challenging Regions

Elite Health's Quarterly Giving Program Commits Financial Support to Ministries Fostering Love, Fellowship, and Spiritual Growth

ALLEN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuing commitment to "Improving Lives," Elite Health Online has chosen to support Remnant Church with a donation exceeding $12,000. This contribution is part of the healthcare organization's ongoing initiative to contribute a percentage of its gross revenue each quarter to a faith-based ministry that aligns with its mission.

Remnant Church, which aims to cultivate grace, love, and fellowship, will utilize these funds to strengthen its missionary work in challenging regions. The donation will mainly support the church's endeavors in countries like Pakistan, India, and Colombia, where Christian communities face significant trials and hurdles.

"The Lord has opened significant doors for us this year to partner with Him in the great harvest of souls. This generous donation from Elite Health Online will greatly support our work in areas that contain 80% of the most unreached people groups globally," said a representative of Remnant Church. "We are passionate about propagating the Gospel; this aid will be instrumental in our mission."

These funds will directly aid efforts in Pakistan and India, two countries known for the challenges they pose to Christian minorities. Notably, these nations are ranked in the top ten most dangerous on the World Watch List for persecution and violence against Christians. Combined, they represent over 1.5 billion souls, most of whom have not been exposed to the Christian faith.

"Elite Health Online is committed to supporting organizations that strive to improve lives not just physically but also spiritually," said Clay York, CEO at Elite Health Online. "Our faith-based approach to healthcare extends to our dedication to giving back to the community and support ministries that align with our values and mission."

Elite Health Online's generous contributions to various ministries and organizations epitomize its dedication to embodying faith-based principles.

About Elite Health Online

Elite Health Online is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to improving lives. Upholding biblical values and principles, Elite Health Online is committed to giving back to its community through its quarterly giving initiative. For more information on Elite Health Online mission, please visit our website.

