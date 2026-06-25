ELITE ISLAND RESORTS AND ANTIGUA'S REGGAE AMBASSADOR CAUSION CELEBRATE CARIBBEAN HERITAGE MONTH WITH NEW MUSIC VIDEO

Featuring sweeping aerial footage of The Verandah Antigua's beachfront setting, clear waters, tropical landscapes, and Antigua's stunning coastline, the video highlights the island as an unforgettable summer destination while celebrating the authentic character and spirit that make Antigua unique. Beyond promoting travel, the project reflects Elite Island Resorts' ongoing commitment to supporting local arts, culture, and homegrown talent. By partnering with Antiguan artists such as Causion, the resort company continues to invest in creative initiatives that amplify local voices and tell authentic stories about the destination through the people who know it best.

"At Elite Island Resorts, we believe the most powerful stories about Antigua come directly from the people who call this island home," said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer at Elite Island Resorts. "Working with Causion allows us to celebrate Antigua in an authentic and meaningful way while supporting local artists whose creativity helps share the destination's culture with audiences around the world. Caribbean Heritage Month is the perfect time to recognize the importance of preserving and promoting those stories."

Widely recognized as Antigua's Reggae Ambassador, Causion has spent more than three decades using music to promote his homeland on the global stage. In 2024, he was awarded the Commander of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage, one of Antigua and Barbuda's highest national honors, in recognition of his contributions to music, culture, and community service.

"Everything I create comes from a deep love for Antigua and a desire to share our culture with the world," said Causion. "'Feels Like I'm Dreaming' captures the beauty, peace, and joy people experience when they visit our island. I'm proud to continue this partnership with Elite Island Resorts because together we're telling authentic stories about Antigua while creating opportunities to showcase the incredible talent and creativity that exists here."

The collaboration builds on a series of successful projects between Causion and Elite Island Resorts, including the widely celebrated releases of "Antigua Me Come From," "Caribbean Vacation," "Sunny Day," and "Tropical State of Mind." For Elite Island Resorts and Causion, the release of "Feels Like I'm Dreaming" represents the latest chapter in an ongoing creative partnership dedicated to celebrating Antigua through authentic storytelling. The project also supports Elite Island Resorts' broader "A Love Letter to Antigua" initiative, which invites travelers to discover Antigua through creator-curated itineraries, a 360-degree interactive island map, and cinematic destination storytelling.

As Caribbean Heritage Month shines a spotlight on the region's rich cultural contributions, the release of "Feels Like I'm Dreaming" serves as both a celebration of Antiguan creativity and a reminder of the important role local artists play in shaping how destinations are experienced and understood around the world.

To watch "Feels Like I'm Dreaming," visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpZQWIieny8

About Elite Island Resorts

A cornerstone of Caribbean hospitality, Elite Island Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James's Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Elite's commitment to hospitality and community support continues through the brand's partnerships and its focus on delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.

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SOURCE Elite Island Resorts