ELITE ISLAND RESORTS LAUNCHES NEW "A LOVE LETTER TO ANTIGUA" DESTINATION VIDEO WITH LIMITED-TIME SUMMER FLASH SALE

The launch also coincides with Elite Island Resorts' limited-time "Fall in Love With Antigua" Summer Flash Sale, offering a fifth night free for bookings made by July 31, 2026, for travel now through September 30, 2026, at select resorts. The offer gives guests the opportunity to experience firsthand the places and experiences captured throughout the film while enjoying one of the Caribbean's most unforgettable island escapes.

Filmed throughout Antigua, the video takes viewers from the dramatic coastline of Devil's Bridge to the historic surroundings of Nelson's Dockyard, while also highlighting the island's beaches, local communities, and natural beauty. Along the way, it showcases experiences such as sailing, waterfront dining, and exploring the destination beyond the resort, offering an authentic look at the people, places, and culture that define Antigua.

Launched in March 2026, the "A Love Letter to Antigua" campaign was created as a tribute to the destination Elite Island Resorts has proudly called home for decades. Since its launch, the campaign has invited travelers to discover Antigua through creator-curated itineraries, a 360-degree interactive island map, cinematic destination storytelling, and immersive content highlighting everything from Nelson's Dockyard and Devil's Bridge to local communities, cultural traditions, and protected natural landscapes. Through compelling storytelling and authentic destination-focused content, the campaign seeks to inspire travelers while celebrating the unique identity of Antigua and the communities that help shape its character.

"From the beginning, A Love Letter to Antigua was about more than showcasing a beautiful place; it was about honoring the people, culture, and experiences that make Antigua truly special," said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer at Elite Island Resorts. "This film allows us to tell that story in a powerful new way, capturing the heart of the island through authentic visual storytelling and sharing it with audiences around the world."

As Antigua continues to gain recognition as one of the Caribbean's premier travel destinations, initiatives like "A Love Letter to Antigua" reflect the important role tourism can play in celebrating and preserving local culture. Through partnerships with creators, storytellers, and community members, Elite Island Resorts hopes to help tell a more complete story of the island, one rooted in authenticity, pride, and a genuine love for Antigua.

The video will be distributed across Elite Island Resorts' digital platforms and social media channels, inviting travelers, residents, and Antigua enthusiasts worldwide to experience the island through a new creative lens.

Travelers interested in taking advantage of the last-chance "Fall in Love With Antigua" Summer Flash Sale can call Elite Island Resorts at 800-858-4618 or their travel professional.

To watch "A Love Letter to Antigua," visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir51i_gW4HM

About Elite Island Resorts

A cornerstone of Caribbean hospitality, Elite Island Resorts is a premier collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across Antigua, Barbados, and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James's Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Elite's commitment to hospitality and community support continues through the brand's partnerships and its focus on delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.

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Malaika Hollis

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SOURCE Elite Island Resorts