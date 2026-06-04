The Pros Are Flocking to Antigua: The Verandah Antigua Hosts "The Pickleball Pro Series" This June

The event cements a steady push by the resort to plant itself at the center of Caribbean pickleball, having recently hosted a Pickleball retreat led by the world's number one player, Ben Johns. The Pickleball Pro Series signals The Verandah Antigua's commitment to bringing some of the game's most recognizable names to its courts, inviting guests to train with and play alongside the sport's most influential pros. It's the rare chance to take a lesson from a champion in the morning and watch the sun set over breathtaking views that same evening, making the adults-only resort a haven for pickleball enthusiasts and beach lovers alike.

Kicking off the week is Frank Solana, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, owner of Luna Pickleball Academy, and a 5.6-rated DUPR player. On June 8, Solana opens The Pickleball Pro Series with five mornings of complimentary clinics for guests, each running at 9 and 10 a.m. and built around a single building block of the game:

Monday, June 8: Serve: The Importance of Depth & Spin

Tuesday, June 9: Return of Serve: Hit It Slow & Deep to Own the Kitchen Line

Wednesday, June 10: Third Shot Drop or Drive: Recognizing the Best Option

Thursday, June 11: Fourth Shot Roll or Punch Volley: Technique & Decision Making

Friday, June 12: Fifth Shot Reset & Bake: Transitioning Successfully to the 7th Shot

The instruction culminates in a two-day camp on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can take their game to the next level with an immersive, high-level training experience. For $600, the premium full two-day camp includes 12 hours of dedicated, professional instruction, and their choice of a Luna paddle or a personalized video analysis. Both the complimentary clinics and the camp can be booked through Guest Services.

The Verandah will also welcome one of the sport's most recognizable social voices, Shea Underwood — a Selkirk Sport–sponsored athlete with a social following of more than 115,000 — who will host a complimentary clinic and coaching session. Scheduled on June 17 at 9:30 a.m., guests can discover the five game-changing lessons that will help them move smarter, hit more consistent shots, win more points, and gain confidence on the court.

Danea Zeigle, the creative force behind All Things Pickleball, will join the festivities as a special guest to experience the resort's premier pickleball programming firsthand. Recognized for her work highlighting the world's most elite pickleball vacation destinations, Danea's presence further cements Antigua and Elite Island Resorts as a definitive "must-visit" stop for those looking to play in paradise.

"Pickleball is changing where people travel to play, and we want Antigua at the front of that wave," said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Elite Island Resorts. "Bringing a champion like Frank Solana, and names like Shea Underwood to Antigua is our way of saying the next great pickleball destination isn't on the mainland. It's right here, on the water's edge."

The Verandah is a destination designed for pickleball lovers, and one of the few all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean with four dedicated, purpose-built pickleball courts, lit for evening play and set steps from the sand. Elite Island Resorts as a whole boasts 19 pickleball courts across its four properties, the most in Antigua. The Pickleball Pro Series is the next chapter of a concentrated week of pro instruction that gives recreational players a reason to book the trip and the pros a reason to keep coming back.

Travelers and pickleball players ready to experience elite coaching, fun competition, and play alongside the best-of-the-best pickleball pros, can book their ultimate Caribbean Pickleball getaway at theverandahantigua.com, with complimentary clinics and the two-day camp reserved on-site through Guest Services.

Guests can also take advantage of a limited-time offer that includes a free fifth night plus a complimentary room upgrade when they book by June 30, 2026, for travel through September 30, 2026. This exclusive offer is only available by calling Elite Island Resorts at 800-858-4618.

The Verandah Antigua

The Verandah Antigua is an all-inclusive, exclusively adults resort set on 30 beachfront acres of Antigua's northeast coast. Designed for romantic escapes, the resort features spacious suites and two-bedroom villas, including select villas with private plunge pools. Each accommodation blends modern amenities with Caribbean-inspired design and private verandahs overlooking lush gardens or the turquoise sea. Guests enjoy five reimagined restaurants and bars offering international cuisine, gourmet cocktails, and romantic waterfront dining. Resort amenities include four swimming pools, pickleball courts, non-motorized water sports, and a full-service spa, ensuring endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation. With its stunning setting, warm hospitality, and focus on laid-back island luxury, The Verandah Antigua offers the perfect tropical hideaway.

Media Contact

Alliance Connection, Inc.

Malaika Hollis

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SOURCE Elite Island Resorts