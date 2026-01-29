Elite Litigation Team Led by Richard C. Wolfe Joins Ben Solomon as Law Firm Expands to 30 Attorneys and Launches Entertainment and Sports Law Practice

Firm Renames to Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril & Wolfe LLP

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top tier law firm Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril LLP announced today that renowned litigators Richard C. Wolfe and Mason R. Wolfe and their team of attorneys including Nick Medina and Michael Aaronson have joined the firm in collaboration with prominent Miami attorney, Ben Solomon. This move significantly strengthens the firm's litigation team in the areas of business litigation, estate litigation, and intellectual property and marks a strategic expansion into the entertainment and sports law field.

With the addition of the Wolfe team, the firm has grown to 30 attorneys, positioning it as a formidable, full-service team capable of handling complex litigation, high-stakes negotiations, and industry-shaping transactions. In recognition of this expansion, the firm will now operate under the name Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril & Wolfe.

Richard Wolfe and Mason Wolfe bring decades of experience representing artists, athletes, creators, and entertainment enterprises at the highest levels. Their practice has included representation of globally recognized talent, including The Beatles and a who's who of Latin musical artists and record labels —as well as emerging and established clients across music, film, television, and professional sports.

"This is an important new chapter in our firm's evolution," said Ben Solomon, Managing Partner. "Richard and Mason Wolfe are recognized figures in entertainment and sports law and elite litigators whose experience and reputation elevate our team. Their arrival strengthens and expands our reach reflecting our firm's commitment to strategic growth."

Wolfe Law has long been recognized for its work at the intersection of litigation, media, and sports, advising clients on complex contract disputes, intellectual property matters, catalog and rights management, sponsorship and endorsement agreements, and long-term business strategy. The firm was recognized by the Miami Herald as the gold medal winner in the field of intellectual property. Richard Wolfe has been recognized by Billboard Magazine for 4 years running as a top music lawyer. The Wolfe team adds depth to an already robust litigation practice while expanding the firm's capabilities into entertainment and sports.

"We're proud to join a firm with this level of talent and momentum," said Mason Wolfe. "This collaboration allows us to continue delivering sophisticated, results-driven counsel to our clients with the support of a powerful litigation team."

Richard Wolfe added, "Our firm values excellence, creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking—principles that have guided our practice for decades. Together with Ben Solomon, we're building a premier platform for our clients in the entertainment and sports business."

The firm's expanded practice will focus on entertainment law, sports law, complex litigation, intellectual property, endorsement and sponsorship agreements, business formation, and talent representation, serving both established institutions and emerging innovators. Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril & Wolfe LLP will also continue to concentrate in the areas of developer representation, banking, hotels, real estate and business transactions, commercial litigation and hospital collections.

About Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril & Wolfe LLP

Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril & Wolfe LLP is a full-service law firm with a national presence in real estate, banking, litigation, entertainment, hospitals and sports law. The firm is located on the 52nd Floor of Panorama Tower in Brickell/Miami and has additional offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Aspen. The firm represents publicly traded companies, institutional investors, REITS, private companies and has been in business for over 20 years.

For more information, please contact Managing Partner, Ben Solomon, Esq.

www.SFLLP.com, [email protected], 305-861-8034

