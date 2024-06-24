Elite Litigators Names Childers Schlueter Smith Best Law Firm For Paragard IUD Victims

ATLANTA , June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Litigators has named Childers Schlueter Smith the best law firm in the country for representing victims of defective Paragard IUD medical devices. The recognition is largely attributed to the exceptional work of attorney C. Andrew Childers in advocating for the rights of Paragard victims.

Attorney C. Andrew Childers, who serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and as Plaintiff's Liaison Counsel for the multidistrict litigation case filed in the US District Court of Georgia, commented, "The sheer number of cases filed speaks volumes about the extent of harm caused by the Paragard IUD. We are committed to holding the manufacturers of Paragard – Teva and Cooper – accountable and securing justice for our clients who have suffered due to this defective device." He added, "It is an incredible honor for our firm to be recognized by Elite Litigators. I am passionate about this litigation and dedicated to representing our clients to the best of my ability."

Elite Litigators based their decision to name Childers Schlueter Smith as the Best Paragard Lawsuit Attorneys on a number of significant criteria, including the law firm's extensive experience in mass torts and product liability cases, outstanding client reviews, and attorney Childers' leadership role in the Paragard mass tort litigation.

Hiring an attorney like Andrew Childers, who is the Plaintiff Liaison Counsel for the entire mass tort, offers significant advantages. His leadership status in the multidistrict litigation case ensures that he has an in-depth understanding of the case and direct influence over the litigation process, which can be crucial for achieving favorable outcomes for clients.

The legal battle surrounding Paragard continues to grow, with women in all 50 states now having filed over 2,690 lawsuits against CooperSurgical and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the device's manufacturers. Paragard IUD is inserted into the uterus and is claimed to prevent pregnancy for up to 10 years, but women across the country have reported significant injuries from the device, including breakage and pieces of the IUD remaining lodged in the uterus or other internal organs.

The first major trial in this series is expected to begin in early 2025, which will help determine the resolution of future cases. Recent reports indicate that CooperSurgical may have ignored FDA warnings about potential breakage, raising further concerns about their handling of the device.

