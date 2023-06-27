Elite Litigators Names Leitner Varughese Warywoda as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in New York for 2023

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Litigators, a premier attorney network committed to connecting clients with top-notch legal representation nationwide, has named Leitner Varughese Warywoda as the Best Personal Injury Law Firm in New York for 2023.

Law firm partners (pictured left to right) Brett Leitner, Justin Varughese, and Nicholas Warywoda

"We are thrilled to recognize Leitner Varughese Warywoda as the top personal injury law firm in New York," said Seth Persily, CEO of Elite Litigators. "Their consistent record of securing staggering jury verdicts and settlements, and their unwavering commitment to their clients, make them a standout firm in an extremely competitive field. Their dedication to justice, exceptional professional achievements and significant peer recognition underscores their top ranking."

The selection process conducted by Elite Litigators involved a meticulous evaluation based on several key factors. These included the firm's track record in securing some of the largest personal injury jury verdicts in New York State and in the United States, its reputation in the legal community, client reviews and feedback, peer endorsements, as well as the breadth of personal injury cases handled.

Leitner Varughese Warywoda emerged as the leading firm after an in-depth analysis of these parameters. The firm is highly praised for its dedication to clients, legal prowess, and its empathetic and clear communication throughout the case process.

"We are incredibly honored by this recognition," said Brett Leitner, Partner at Leitner Varughese Warywoda. "This award affirms our unwavering commitment to standing up for the rights of those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Our comprehensive, client-centric approach is a point of pride, and this recognition is a true testament to the dedicated and tireless work of our team."

Leitner Varughese Warywoda rose to national and international prominence in 2021 resulting from its representation of more than 100 families whose loved ones died in nursing homes during COVID-19. After evidence presented by the firm led them to file lawsuits against several of those nursing homes, the New York State Attorney General and the State Comptroller initiated separate investigations which revealed that the publicly reported data by the New York State Health Department on Covid-19 deaths was underreported, and many nursing homes failed to comply with critical infection control policies. As a result, significant nursing home reform legislation was passed, which included the repeal of a NY state law providing nursing home operators with immunity against any negligence claims during the pandemic emergency.

Leitner Varughese Warywoda's recent successes include an $8.5 million medical malpractice jury verdict, a $7.8 million municipal liability jury verdict, and a $6.9 million construction accident settlement. The firm's attorneys have been consistently recognized as distinguished trial lawyers by nationally acclaimed organizations including SuperLawyers, the National Trial Lawyers Association, and Best Attorneys of America.

Persily added, "At Elite Litigators, we are committed to highlighting law firms that not only achieve excellent results for their clients but also maintain the highest standards of professional integrity and peer respect. Leitner Varughese Warywoda embodies these values."

About Elite Litigators

Elite Litigators is a premier attorney network dedicated to connecting clients with exceptional legal representation across the nation. By identifying and showcasing law firms that have distinguished themselves through superior professional achievement and significant peer recognition, Elite Litigators provides clients with a trusted source of legal counsel.

