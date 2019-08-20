Elite Mental-Conditioning Consultant Releases "It Takes What It Takes," Published by HarperOne

The son of high school basketball coach-turned-world-renowned self-help pioneer, Bob Moawad, Trevor learned the power of motivational thinking at a young age and went on to develop neutral thinking, his own innovative motivational system. It's based on the principle that: "The past isn't predictive. The past isn't prologue. If you can absorb and embrace that belief, everything can change. You'll feel more calm, more aware of the situation as it unfolds, moment to moment. And the athlete, employee, spouse, or parent who's more calm and more aware generally succeeds."

In IT TAKES WHAT IT TAKES: How to Think Neutrally and Gain Control of Your Life (HarperOne; February 4, 2020; $27.99), Trevor Moawad reveals proven strategies that give readers the tools they need to replace negativity with neutral thinking. With powerful examples from his own personal and professional challenges—and his work with coaches including Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jimbo Fisher, CEOs, and military special forces—Trevor explains how to use neutral thinking to effectively manage both failure and success.

"No matter where I work, the same truth keeps emerging," he writes. "Neutral thinking is the key to unlocking a set of behaviors that can turn also-rans into champions and champions into legends. But you don't need to be an elite athlete to benefit. Let me tell you how thinking like a Super Bowl-winning quarterback can help you win in all aspects of your life."

Highlights include:

—the three states of truth-based thinking

—how to cope with the "illusion of choice"

—how language can be a predictor of performance

—how to embrace pressure

—how to do simple better

—how to stay on a negativity diet

—how to create your own personal ad campaign

—how to visualize success

—how to develop self-awareness

—how to lead yourself and any team

—how to master conscious competence

Filled with winning stories and straightforward strategies, IT TAKES WHAT IT TAKES will help readers develop neutral thinking and realize their greatest potential in work and life.

About the Author

Trevor Moawad, the President of Moawad Consulting Group and the CEO and co-founder of Limitless Minds, is a mental conditioning coach to elite performers. He is well known for being the mental coach to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and has worked closely with prestigious NCAA football programs and coaches including Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jimbo Fisher. Additionally, Moawad has supported the US Special Operations community, Major League Baseball, the NBA, UFC, and many other elite professionals.

Moawad is the son of world-renowned peak performance educator, the late Bob Moawad, who was an original contributor to Chicken Soup for the Soul and is the former president of the National Association for Self Esteem. Trevor Moawad has appeared on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, NPR, and USA Today.

IT TAKES WHAT IT TAKES

How to Think Neutrally and Gain Control of Your Life

By Trevor Moawad with Andy Staples

Published by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollinsPublishers

On sale February 4, 2020 | Hardcover $27.99 | ISBN: 10: 0062947125



