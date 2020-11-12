Elite Model Management USA Reveals Industry-First Program Insurance For Models

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced today, Elite Model Management USA proudly introduces Insurance For Models . The insurance program will be available to all models represented by Elite Model Management USA and sets a global precedent for the modeling industry by providing unparalleled health care access and coverage.

Ultimately, Elite Model Management USA has made history with this bold move to make a great insurance plan available to their models at a very low cost. Typically, models have sought coverage through other means—if at all. This is the first time an agency has stepped up with an insurance solution not only for its own models but has set the stage for the modeling industry at large, effectively changing the game forever.

About the launch of Insurance For Models , Elite USA C.F.O. Sergio Leccese commented, "Modeling is one of the most exciting, yet unpredictable careers possible. We've always made it our mission to prepare our models for that unpredictability and protect them so they can flourish at the highest level. Insurance For Models is a natural extension of that core philosophy. We wanted to give our roster of models unparalleled peace of mind. This way, if they face a natural accident or interruption customary for any other profession, they know they're taken care of—even if they're on the other side of the world."

This industry-first program will offer extended, modular, and flexible insurance solutions. It will be available to all models represented by Elite Model Management for a very low cost to the models. The plan will be administered by Strategica Insurance Management, international insurance broker, and underwritten by AXA Assistance – Inter Partner Assistance S.A., one of the world leaders in Travel Insurance and Assistance, who in conjunction with Elite, have devised this crucial program. The Insurance For Models has been written to address the fast-paced global career of a model that is international by nature, as well as the young ages of the bulk of its purveyors. Offering integrated plans accepted internationally, Insurance For Models coverage will include Medical Assistance, Medical Expenses, Personal Accident, Private Third Party Liability, Travel/Flight Inconvenience, and Cover Stay (the event of the Insured's medical stop, ordered by the competent authority for security reasons). Additionally, the insured may manage their policies with a user-friendly web app through any device. It features a dedicated dashboard for the Network and even 24/7 Emergency Medical Assistance.

ABOUT ELITE MODEL MANAGEMENT USA:

Ever since its inception in the 1970s, Elite has been revered as an iconic agency because of its unique ability to scout, develop and manage a progressive roster of stars. Elite redefined the industry by giving birth to what we now know as The Supermodel. While the expertise of Elite will always be rooted in high fashion imaging, Elite Model Management now also houses a roster of pioneers, tastemakers and visionaries across every sector of entertainment. This diverse group of talent includes models, actors, musicians, DJs, influencers and athletes. Elite's belief in the importance of empowering our talents and promoting diversity is driving the industry towards inclusion. Currently, Elite operates offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto alongside a trusted network of independent agencies around the world. As Elite moves toward a new chapter in our iconic legacy, we invite you to help us define what is to come.

