Elite Mountaineer Matt Dawson Takes on Three Major Peaks to Climb for a Future Without ALS

Three mountains. Three months. One mission. Expedition raises awareness and critical support for ALS Network's work in research, care and advocacy.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite mountaineer Matt Dawson will spend the next three months attempting three of the world's most challenging mountain summits, including an 8,000-meter Himalayan peak, to raise awareness and funds for ALS Network. Matt was inspired by his friend, Aaron Lazar, Broadway star and person living with ALS.

Each mountain symbolizes one of ALS Network's three mission pillars: Advocacy, Research, and Care. Donations made throughout the expedition will directly strengthen these three critical areas, helping accelerate scientific discovery, provide comprehensive care and support to families, and advance policies that improve the lives of people living with ALS.

"ALS demands extraordinary courage from those living with the disease every day," said Matt Dawson. "If my climb can inspire hope and help move the mission forward, every step will be worth it."

Supporters can follow the expedition, celebrate each summit, and help fuel progress by donating throughout the journey: climb2cureals.org

ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

About Matt Dawson

Matt Dawson ("Dawson") is a M&A investment banker, corporate investor, and small business operator turned multi-record holding endurance and adventure athlete; sought-after keynote speaker; lifestyle and performance consultant; and Founder of Dawson's Peak Foundation. Dawson is an avid traveler (35+ countries); licensed motorcycle racer; U.S. Navy qualified "Expert" with pistol and rifle; outdoor enthusiast; and IFR licensed fixed wing (airplane) pilot (currently training to add multi-engine rating). In addition, Dawson is Treasurer for the Los Angeles Circle of Giving (a non-profit organization serving the community by helping individuals and families that are experiencing a challenging life event); and has served as a Mentor for the LEAP Foundation in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more about Matt Dawson at dawsonspeak.com.

[email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network