ACTOR RUSSELL ANDREWS SHARES ALS DIAGNOSIS, JOINS ALS NETWORK DURING ALS AWARENESS MONTH TO SPOTLIGHT THE POWER OF COMMUNITY

Following his 2025 diagnosis, Andrews is sharing his journey to raise awareness and help drive care,

research, and advocacy forward.

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Andrews, actor, director, producer, and the founding member of StageWalkers Productions, has publicly shared that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2025.

Russell Andrews, actor, director, producer, author, and the founding member of StageWalkers Productions, has publicly shared he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2025. In partnership with the ALS Network, Andrews, and his family are sharing their journey to help connect individuals and families to critical resources, while encouraging broader public engagement and support for the ALS community.

He is best known for roles on the HBO series Insecure, the HBO short film Sterling, AMC's Better Call Saul; ABC's Grey's Anatomy; CBS's NCIS: New Orleans; and in the theater, commonly referred to as August Wilson's 'hired gun.' Andrews is a renowned Wilsonian actor and has been called upon by the playwright to originate and reprise some of his more memorable characters, most notably Youngblood in Jitney (the production receiving a Laurence Olivier Award at London's Royal National Theater), Levy in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Mister in King Hedley II.

As ALS Awareness Month is recognized this May, Andrews is partnering with the ALS Network to raise awareness and help bring greater visibility to the community navigating this disease every day.

"Receiving this diagnosis changed my life," Andrews said. "What I didn't expect was the depth of connection and support that comes with it. There's a community here that shows up in ways that matter."

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, impacting movement, speech, and independence. While there is currently no cure, advancements in care, research, and advocacy continue to support the community forward.

In partnership with the ALS Network, Andrews, his fiancée Erica Tazel, and daughter Anya will share their journey and help connect individuals and families to critical resources, while also encouraging broader public engagement.

"The ALS Network is built around one simple truth, that no one should face ALS alone," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Russell, Erica, and Anya's willingness to share their journey brings visibility to the realities of this disease and the strength of the community behind it."

This announcement comes as the ALS Network marks ALS Awareness Month with its theme, The Power of Community - a reflection of the collective effort driving progress across care, research, and advocacy.

Together, that community continues to show what's possible by expanding access to care, accelerating research breakthroughs, and turning advocacy into meaningful action that shapes what comes next.

"This moment is bigger than me," Andrews added. "It's about making sure people feel supported and making sure we keep moving forward."

Learn more, support, or get involved at alsnetwork.org or donate to the ALS community in honor of Russell.

SOURCE ALS Network