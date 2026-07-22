ALS Network Applauds House Passage of ACT for ALS Reauthorization Act

House approval marks a major milestone; ALS Network urges the Senate to act before September expiration

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network today applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies (ACT) for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026 (H.R. 8205), bipartisan legislation led by Representatives Ken Calvert and Mike Quigley. The organization has worked closely with congressional champions and advocates across the ALS community to advance reauthorization through 2031.

House passage marks an important step toward reauthorizing ACT for ALS before the current law expires on September 30, 2026. The ALS Network now urges the Senate to act swiftly to advance the legislation and ensure these critical programs continue without interruption. The legislation would extend key ACT for ALS programs through 2031, preserving progress in ALS research, critical research infrastructure, and expanded access to investigational therapies established under the original law.

ACT for ALS established a patient-centered approach to accelerate progress on two critical fronts: advancing research and expanding access to investigational therapies for people who are unable to participate in traditional clinical trials. These programs are especially important for a disease in which time is limited and effective treatment options remain few.

"Today's passage of the ACT for ALS Reauthorization Act is an important milestone for people living with ALS and their families," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of ALS Network. "ACT for ALS has opened new pathways for research and access to investigational therapies, and this vote brings us one step closer to ensuring this important work can continue. We are deeply grateful to Representatives Calvert and Quigley for their bipartisan leadership and to the House for its continued support of the ALS community as we work toward final passage."

ALS Network also extends its gratitude to the advocates and organizations across the ALS community whose sustained outreach helped bring the legislation to this point. Their stories, engagement, and determination have been essential to building bipartisan support for reauthorization.

Without Senate action, programs expanding access to investigational therapies and supporting ALS research could begin to wind down after the current law expires on September 30, 2026, disrupting progress for researchers, people living with ALS, and their families. The ALS Network calls on the Senate to build on the House's bipartisan momentum and advance ACT for ALS reauthorization before these critical programs expire.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at [email protected]. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

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SOURCE ALS Network