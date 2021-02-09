Elite Multimedia Launches Third New Venue, Expanding Into Huntsville, AL

Elite Multimedia's first action was to create a Virtual Event Studio in Nashville, TN. This studio allowed artists and leaders to bring entertainment, connection, and hope to their audiences right in their homes while keeping their production value high. Throughout the following months, the space hosted over 15 artists, bringing entertainment to fans around the country.

To create even more safe opportunities for both artists and fans, Elite Multimedia partnered with Big Spring Entertainment to launch a safe venue where fans could attend in person. But rather than just play the role of a production company, the partnership made Elite Multimedia a co-promoter. Elite Multimedia invested over $8 million in lighting, video and LED display, joining forces with Big Springs Entertainment to help with promotions, ticketing, and more in Murfreesboro, TN at Hop Springs Brewery. As a result, they hosted multiple sold-out shows featuring artists like Kip Moore and Jamey Johnson.

Now Elite Multimedia and Big Springs Entertainment are partnering together to launch a third location in Huntsville, AL with shows starting on March 19th, 2021.

"It's been a difficult year for a lot of people," said Angelia Patty, Elite Multimedia's CEO. "The world needs music now more than ever, and we know these events can bring hope and connection in a time when we all desperately need it. I'm so proud of our entire team here at Elite for being so agile and creative as we pivoted quickly in the early days of the pandemic to bring music to people when they needed it the most. Their continued creativity amazes me as we help make live music a possibility for even more people here in 2021."

Previously, Elite Multimedia served primarily as a production vendor before making the transition to co-promoter. Now, Elite Multimedia and Big Springs Entertainment are co-promoters of both space and production. They share the responsibilities to create the best events possible together. Elite brings and operates the lighting, video, LED, audio and staging. Big Springs takes the lead on ticketing, booking, and promotion.

The VP of Marketing and Talent Buyer, of Big Spring Entertainment, Jason Oschwald, also voiced his excitement about the new venue opening, "This is a huge opportunity for artists to continue to do what they love, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. It was amazing to see the success we had at Hop Springs last year. People are excited to see live music again, and we have the right resources and protocols to make these events happen safely. It means a lot when you share the same vision and values as your partner, and we're excited to continue to co-promote with Elite this year."

If you would like to connect with Elite and Big Spring Entertainment about a location or venue near you reach out to Jason Jenkins at [email protected] or get more details at www.elitemultimedia.com/venues . For media and interview requests for Elite or Big Spring Entertainment, please use the media contact details provided.

