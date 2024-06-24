Elite PR joins Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC) as Exclusive Taiwan Agency

The addition of Elite PR brings more than 35 years of expertise in Taiwan's healthcare sector with a focus on public relations, branding, innovation and policy communication

Strategic collaboration further strengthens GHMC's footprint in the APAC region

NEW YORK and TAIPEI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC), the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, today announced the addition of Elite PR, a Taiwan-based communications agency. The addition strengthens GHMC's offerings in the Asia-Pacific region and expands the capabilities of the network.

Established in 1987, Elite PR employes 150 people and has 13 subsidiaries, among which HealthCom, MediCom, and MediCom APAC focus on the healthcare sector. These entities provide healthcare clients with insightful communication services on a regional and global level. Over the past decade, the three healthcare teams have won 17 PR Awards Asia. With this partnership, Elite PR will gain insights and reach on a global scale while GHMC expands its APAC offerings.

"We are thrilled to add Elite PR and its vast array of healthcare communications capabilities to the Global Health Marketing & Communications network," said GHMC President, Tim Goddard. "The Asia-Pacific region is becoming increasingly important for the commercial success of global life science companies. Having Elite's deep in-market knowledge and expertise to help navigate the complexities and nuances in country, and across the region, further strengthens GHMC's position in APAC and will add tremendous value to our clients around the world."

For many years we have leaned on the Elite team to gain insights and expertise into the market in Taiwan, and to welcome the team as an official partner will be equally beneficial to current partners in the network and Elite PR themselves."

Taiwan's healthcare system has been widely praised, with the National Health Insurance (NHI) system significantly reducing the financial burden on the public for medical treatment and prescription medications. Medical product promotion in Taiwan is subject to strict regulatory limitations, creating the need for a variety of creative approaches in health marketing and communications in the market. These strategies, refined over the past decade, have helped Elite PR assist even more patients through their efforts.

"We are extremely excited to grow our global footprint and expand our local and regional healthcare services by joining the GHMC family," said Elite PR Group General Manager, Jason Chang. "This partnership will generate more service models and business opportunities, enabling our healthcare teams to deliver for clients on a worldwide basis."

As the exclusive partner in Taiwan, Elite will join three other APAC partner agencies including Spurwing in Singapore, VIVA! in Australia and Media Medic in India.

About Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC)

GHMC is the largest and most robust network of independent healthcare agencies worldwide, dedicated to improving outcomes through the delivery of dynamic, health-driven experiences that drive meaningful global change. With more than 700 health-specialist communications professionals spanning more than a dozen disciplines, from patient engagement to advertising to clinical trial recruitment, the agencies that make up the partnership share a belief in insights-driven strategies and a commitment to collaboration. Today, GHMC has capabilities and reach into more than 60 countries. For more information, visit GHMCNetwork.com or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Elite PR

For more than 35 years, Elite PR Group has established itself as a cornerstone of the Taiwan market. With a collective of over 150 experienced PR professionals across 13 boutique agencies, Elite has developed a wide range of specialized expertise tailored to various industries and services. Over the years, Elite has served over 300 prominent international and domestic companies and organizations, achieving an impressive retention rate of over 80%. Recognized for excellence, Elite won the Silver Award in the Taiwan PR Agency of the Year 2020, along with more than 30 other esteemed international and regional PR accolades. For more information, visit eliteprgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

