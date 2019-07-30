Elite Pro Field Set To Compete In 2019 Beijing International Triathlon

From Europe to Australia, this year's Beijing International Triathlon will welcome professional triathletes from around the world including returning top pros Olympian Lucy Hall (GBR), Joe Maloy (USA) and Zhou Fang (CHN), as well as several new faces including top ranking Taylor Spivey (USA), Summer Rappaport (USA) and Jodie Stimpson (GBR). This year's pro triathlete line-up includes:

Men:

Craig Alexander (AUS)

Zhou Fang (CHN)

Vincent Luis (FRA)

Joe Maloy (USA)

Henri Schoeman (RSA)

Women:

Lucy Hall (GBR)

Agnieszka Jerzyk (PL)

Summer Rappaport (USA)

Taylor Spivey (USA)

Jodie Stimpson (GBR)

Natalie Van Coevorden (AUS)

New this year, the professional race division is draft-legal, allowing professional racers to closely draft off one another adding increased intensity and excitement to the competition. The age groupers division will remain a non-drafting format. Also new this year, the transition area has been moved to a more convenient location next to the race finish. This will ease the pre-race set up logistics for racers and improve the overall race experience.

The Olympic distance course will showcase the cultural attractions in Fengtai, including a 1.5km swim through Garden Expo Lake; a 40km bike race through the villages of Fengtai and up Qian Ling Mountain – the highest peak in Southwest Beijing; and a 10km run through the gardens and up the steps of the Garden Expo Park. The sprint race, set to take place on Saturday, September 7, will take triathletes on a 750m lake swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run through Garden Expo Park.

The Beijing International Triathlon serves as the only qualifier race in Asia for the iconic Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon. The Beijing International Triathlon will award the top 50 men and women across each age group and division in the Olympic distance race a guaranteed race entry in the 2020 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (entry fee is the responsibility of the racer).

The Beijing International Triathlon is owned by the Fengtai Sports Bureau of Beijing and produced by IMG. Visit www.beijinginternationaltriathlon.com or follow at www.facebook.com/BeijingTri, www.instagram.com/Beijing_Tri and WeChat: BEIJINGTRIATHLON.

