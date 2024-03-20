Elite Qualifier Kirk Badii to Attend Independent Financial Group's 2024 Elite Advisor Conference in London

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, has announced its 2023 elite qualifier advisors and will host them at the Rosewood London Hotel April 30th-May 4th for its 2024 Elite Advisor Conference. Kirk Badii will attend this year's conference again after placing among the nation's top 74 financial advisors.

Kirk Badii, Founder of Badii Group Private Wealth Management

"We are thrilled to have Kirk Badii joining us again at the 2024 Elite Advisor Conference," said IFG Co-founder David Fischer. "He has qualified for this conference every single year and is incredible at what he does, and we are proud to have him as part of our family of offices. It's our mission to continue to support Kirk so that he can focus on providing the best possible service to his clients. We look forward to celebrating his success in London."

IFG's Elite Advisor Conference celebrates the accomplishments of the broker-dealer's top representatives in exclusive locales around the world. This year, IFG reported 74 elite qualifiers based on 2023 production.

About Kirk Badii

Kirk grew up in Orange County, CA where he worked in a family business. He enjoys spending time with his family, watching sports, playing golf, and traveling. He is a member of the Whispering Pines Golf Club, Maridoe Golf Club The Cowboys Club, Grand Havana Room, and Cubano Room. He currently lives in Westlake, Texas (a suburb of Dallas) with his wife and their two children.

To learn more about Badii Group Private Wealth Management, visit badiigroup.com

