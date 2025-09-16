Elite Rewards to Launch "The Elite Advantage" Podcast September 22nd, 2025

Andrew Koenig - CEO of CITY Furniture Slated for First Guest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Rewards, a premier incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, announces the launch of "The Elite Advantage" Podcast. The inaugural show will feature Andrew Koenig, CEO of CITY Furniture who will be joined by host Wes Rasmussen, VP of Business Development.

Andrew Koenig, CEO of City Furniture, sits down with Wes Rasmussen to share insights on family business, leadership, and innovation during the debut of The Elite Advantage podcast.

The show will feature entrepreneurs and industry leaders sharing stories, strategies, and values driving their business success. "The Elite Advantage" Podcast is designed to provide listeners with actionable insights highlighting the unique paths that make these businesses thrive.

"The idea behind The Elite Advantage was simple", says Wes Rasmussen. "Create a space where business leaders can share their stories authentically. Every conversation gives us and our listeners a chance to learn, adapt, and find inspiration from real-life experiences".

"The Elite Advantage" Podcast will feature video and audio formats, and will be available via Spotify and YouTube."The Elite Advantage" Podcast was born from a desire to educate leaders by sharing real-world insights and proven strategies. By showcasing thought leadership, not only in incentive marketing but across the broader business world, listeners will gain insight through a wealth of ideas, lessons, and real-life encounters that drive successful companies forward.

Elite has partnered with Building Success Productions to produce the Podcast leveraging their skill and expertise to bring "The Elite Advantage" Podcast to life. Building Success will assist the Elite team, refining the storytelling and presentation based on their years of expertise. Elite Rewards will focus on the content, while Building Success will handle the production excellence.

The main goal of launching the Podcast is to allow listeners to leave with inspiration and practical takeaways. Whether it's a fresh approach to engaging customers, a leadership lesson, or a new way to motivate a sales team, every episode is designed to spark ideas they can put into practice right away.

"Over the past 25 years, we've built incredible relationships with leaders across retail, manufacturing, and beyond," said Tom Coffeen, VP of Sales. "The podcast felt like the natural next step to share those conversations more widely — offering insights, stories, and strategies that inspire growth. It's also a chance to spotlight voices that are shaping the future of incentive marketing, retail and the overall business landscape".

Elite Rewards, an innovative incentive marketing agency specializes in providing incentive programs that positively influence consumer and employee behavior. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, Jewelry and more.

Those wishing to learn more about Elite Rewards, please visit www.eliterewards.biz, or contact J.B. Siegel, Press contact at [email protected], tel: 727-543-8100.

