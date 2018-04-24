Elite SEM Appoints Gayle Meyers to Board of Directors, Adding Tech-Centric CEO/CMO Perspective to Thriving Agency

As CMO at LUMA, an Investment Bank with a singular focus on digital media and marketing, and the creators of the renowned LUMAscape, Meyers leads overall marketing, branding, communications, and partnership strategy. Meyers also frequently serves as a featured keynote speaker at LUMA client events, particularly in the technology and software industries. Before joining LUMA, she was Founder and CEO of Digital Media Review and Industry Index, which provides ratings, review, research, and management consulting services across the advertising technology landscape for CMOs. Prior to that, Meyers served in a variety of strategy, business development, and leadership roles at Conversant, DoubleClick, AOL, and 24/7 Media.

"Gayle brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on the tech side of our industry and, most importantly, a view into Elite from the eyes of leading industry CMOs," says Ben Kirshner, Founder and CEO of Elite SEM. "Her passion for marketing and for building connections across this fragmented, complex, and dynamic digital ecosystem is remarkable and is a common thread across her past and present endeavors. I look forward to seeing Elite SEM flourish and deliver even greater levels of performance for our clients."

Elite SEM has expanded its Board of Directors twice already this year, in support of accelerated growth for the agency. In March, George Gallate was announced as the first addition to the Elite SEM Board in 2018. Both of these announcements follow on the heels of a partnership with Mountaingate Capital and the acquisition of Social Advertising agency OrionCKB in 2017.

"Joining the Board of Directors at Elite SEM is an exciting opportunity for me; the business is achieving impressive growth through expanded digital marketing offerings and an increasing focus on marketing science and technology for its clients," said Meyers. "After meeting with Ben Kirshner, I was quickly drawn to Elite's unique and authentic approach to solving CMO problems by aligning client goals with team goals."

"Currently, there is a gap in the market for performance marketing agencies," Meyers continued, "and Elite helps bridge that chasm with an integrated approach to targeted marketing across the triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon. I'm excited to further extend Elite's expertise on data and technology platforms in the team's relentless efforts to deliver outstanding client performance."

"Gayle is an accomplished leader in the digital media space, working closely with both agencies and enterprise brands," said Colton King, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Mountaingate Capital. "Her vast knowledge of the technology landscape across the digital media world brings an additional perspective to the Board that will help us advance strategic service offerings and ultimately improve our performance for clients. We're elated to welcome Gayle Meyers to the Elite SEM team."

