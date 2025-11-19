COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite SEO Consulting, one of the nation's fastest-growing SEO and AI search optimization firms, has been awarded a 2025 U.S. Agency Award, securing the title of Best New Agency. Earlier this year, the firm was also selected as a 2025 US Search Awards finalist, marking two major national recognitions for its breakthrough approach to SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and LLM visibility.

Elite SEO Consulting Wins 2025 U.S. Agency Award

Founded by SEO veteran Michael Hodgdon, Elite SEO Consulting has quickly built a reputation for delivering measurable ROI, pioneering AI-search methodologies, and engineering high-performance SEO systems that scale across multiple industries and markets.

A Rapid National Ascent

In less than one year, Elite SEO Consulting has expanded from a start-up to a national SEO powerhouse, serving clients across 11 states and growing. The agency's rapid rise is attributed to its Quickest Path to ROI SEO methodology, which prioritizes early revenue impact and measurable key performance indicators.

Elite's programs incorporate Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), schema-driven entity reinforcement, AI/LLM search visibility engineering, and its proprietary LLM Visibility Accelerator, designed to position clients within the answer layers of ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and multisearch platforms.

Award-Winning Technical Innovation

Leaders in Digital Marketing, international search organizations, and industry experts judge the U.S. Agency Awards and US Search Awards. Rankings are based on Agency Key Performance Indicators, client results, strategy, campaign execution, innovation, and validated business impact.

Elite SEO Consulting's entry stood out for its strong ROI and client metrics, transparent reporting frameworks, Agency performance, and the tangible results delivered by its senior team of experts.

"This award validates the power of the systems we've engineered," said Michael Hodgdon, Founder & Managing Director. "Our Quickest Path to ROI SEO model and LLM Visibility Accelerator were built to deliver accelerated ROI and help companies dominate both traditional search and the new AI-generated answer layer. Being recognized by such a respected panel confirms that the standard we set is truly among the best in the country."

Nationally Recognized Results

Elite SEO Consulting's award-winning campaigns have generated measurable success for businesses across the country, including:

3x–10x organic growth across high-competition markets

Average of 2.8 months for page 1 Google rankings for revenue-driving keywords

Aggressive client timelines to Return on Ad Spend

Aggressive AI-search visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot

One of the agency's flagship campaigns—a handyman service company—was named a 2025 US Search Awards finalist due to its rapid growth, technical accuracy, and exceptional ROI metrics.

Advancing the Future of Search

Elite SEO Consulting is at the forefront of the shift from traditional SEO to AI-augmented search ecosystems, integrating structured data, entity mapping, multisearch optimization, voice search alignment, and LLM prompt engineering into its core programs.

With AI-generated answers replacing traditional SERPs in several platforms, Elite's methodologies focus on ensuring clients remain visible, verifiable, and authoritative across both search engines and emerging generative engines.

About Elite SEO Consulting

Elite SEO Consulting is a national SEO and AI search optimization agency specializing in ROI-driven SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), AI search visibility, local and organic search growth, and enterprise technical SEO. The firm's proprietary frameworks—including the Quickest Path to ROI SEO, Strategize-Implement-Analyze-Report system, and the LLM Visibility Accelerator—help companies achieve Page 1 rankings, dominate map packs, and secure authority within AI-generated answer ecosystems.

Contact

Christina Sikes

Elite SEO Consulting

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827808/Elite_SEO_Consulting.jpg

SOURCE Elite SEO Consulting