EliTe Solar Recognized as a Top 10 Global Solar Module Manufacturer by Wood Mackenzie

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar is proud to announce its inclusion in Wood Mackenzie's prestigious list of top solar module manufacturers, securing the #10 spot. This recognition highlights EliTe Solar's commitment to excellence in manufacturing, technology innovation, and sustainable practices.

The Wood Mackenzie ranking is based on a comprehensive analysis of the solar industry's leading companies, evaluating them on manufacturing capacity, technological advancements, vertical integration, and adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. EliTe Solar's position in the top 10 underscores its significant contributions to advancing solar technology and its dedication to sustainable energy solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the top solar module manufacturers globally," said Alex Chen, General Manager of EliTe Solar. "This achievement reflects our relentless dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability. It's a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to driving the global transition to renewable energy."

EliTe Solar has continually invested in research and development to enhance the efficiency and reliability of its photovoltaic modules. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and robust supply chain management have enabled it to meet the growing demand for high-performance solar products worldwide.

Looking forward, EliTe Solar plans to expand its production capacity and explore new technologies to reduce the cost of solar energy further and increase its accessibility. The company remains committed to providing clean, affordable, and reliable solar energy solutions to diverse customers.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at elite-solar.com .

