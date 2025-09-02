Elite Supplements Selects Coveo AI for Commerce

Australian sports-nutrition innovator teams with Coveo and Shopify to elevate product discovery, personalization and conversion across 130-store omnichannel brand

MONTREAL and SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that Elite Supplements, one of Australia's fastest-growing supplement lifestyle brands, has selected the Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform to power the company's next generation Shopify commerce experience. The deployment will support the hyper-personalized digital journeys expected by today's health-conscious consumers, which are especially important as the company continues to scale.

Elite Supplement's mission is to empower customers to achieve their best through expert advice, competitive pricing and cutting-edge formulations. With Coveo's commerce-tuned AI models and Shopify-native integration, the company can quickly deliver more personalized and precise search results for products and expertise within the same brand experience that customers know and trust.

"Elite's promise is 'Beyond Your Best' and that also extends to our digital experience," said Johan Nyberg, chief digital & ecommerce officer, Elite Supplements. "The Coveo AI Relevance platform gives us the semantic search, vector-based relevance, merchandising control and real-time learning we need to serve every customer the right product, flavour and size faster than ever."

"High-growth retailers such as Elite Supplements are constantly raising the bar for commerce experiences," said Peter Curran, general manager, commerce, Coveo. "By combining Coveo's innovative agentic SEO solution with Shopify's enterprise storefront and flexible checkout, we will provide the capabilities to help Elite support the unique and complex way their customers want to search such as by ingredient, by health concern, and many other ways."

"Creating a hyper-personalised customer experience is crucial to succeed in today's competitive market," said James Johnson, enterprise leader Australia and New Zealand, Shopify.

"We're proud to work with Elite Supplements to help them rapidly capture market share with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security - that delivers a better shopping experience for their consumers, wherever they shop."

"We know brands that embrace relevance early reap outsized returns," said Alexander Mahr, managing director, Coveo APAC. "Elite Supplements now joins the ranks of leading global companies who will move at the speed of possible with AI-powered discovery."

About Elite Supplements

Founded in 2005, Elite Supplements operates more than 130 retail locations across Australia and a new flagship presence in Singapore, alongside a leading Shopify storefront, offering one of the region's largest selections of sports-nutrition and wellness products. The company's mission is to empower customers to achieve their best through expert advice, competitive pricing and cutting-edge formulations.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

