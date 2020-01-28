Elite Teepees Offering Unique Business License Opportunity

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Teepees, a progressive company that creates unique sleepover experiences for families, is now offering a lucrative business licensing opportunity. This business license model allows people to use the Elite Teepees' exclusive designs, business system, business name and logo, and enjoy complete autonomy over how the company is run.

Elite Teepees 'Stargazer' Collection Elite Teepees 'La Bohéme' Collection

The Elite Teepees business model is low overhead and high profit per party. Elite Teepees delivers and assembles handcrafted teepees with comfortable mattresses, bedding, and a range of themed decorative accessories, in the client's home. The next day, Elite Teepees disassembles the teepees. A perfect party that requires no work from parents!

Industry analysts estimate that spending on children's birthday parties is the largest consumer category with Americans spending over $38B on birthday parties every year. This growth has been sustained during periods of major swings in national and local economies. There are more than 72 million children in the U.S. today and this number is projected to reach 80 million by 2050.

Be on the forefront of the luxury sleepover trend, which is just now hitting the U.S. Luxury sleepovers are a fast-growing global birthday party trend. A trend that is already exploding in Australia, New Zealand the UK.

Elite Teepees' vision is to empower others to reap the benefits of business ownership. "If you are creative and love working with kids, this could very well be your dream job," said Nikki Kay, the founder of Elite Teepees. "Whether you are seeking full-time or part-time income, becoming an Elite Teepees business owner allows people to make all their own business decisions with no franchise fees. One hundred percent of the revenue goes straight to you."

For more information, go to: https://www.eliteteepees.com/jointhetribe

Contact: Nikki Kay

Founder & CEO, Elite Teepees

Phone: 310 800 8554

Email: 233055@email4pr.com

SOURCE Elite Teepees