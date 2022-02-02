ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES ANNOUNCES ELECTRICIAN'S AND U.S. AUTO TECH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWS COMING TO FOX SPORTS 2 ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

The championship series was developed by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Inc., a trailblazer in the trades industry, to celebrate the essential tradesmen and women who keep the country running and help grow the awareness of incredible career opportunities in the skilled trades across the country.

Combined, the two championship programs awarded over $800,000 in cash and prizes to outstanding professional and student/apprentice electricians and auto technicians. The television programs follow the finalists through their respective in-person regional and digital qualifying events to the Elite Trades Championship Series competitions held live at the Music City Center December 12 -18 in Nashville, TN.

The IDEAL National Championship marked the fifth year of competition, and 2021 saw the launch of the ETCS with the addition of the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship. In 2022, the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship competition will be added as IDEAL and other industry brand leaders continue to champion the hard-working men and women of the trades.

About the IDEAL Electrician's National Championship

The IDEAL Electrician's National Championship was created in 2016 to showcase the abilities of electrical students/apprentices and professionals from across the country. Since 2016, the IDEAL National Championship has seen over 175,000 electricians participate in qualifying events to compete individually or in the teams competition for $600,000 in cash and prizes. The IDEAL National Championship was held December 15 – 17, 2021, in Nashville, TN. IDEAL partnered with electrical distributors, retailers like Lowe's, trade schools, the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and others to host Qualifying Events across the United States. Sponsors for the 2021 IDEAL National Championship also include 7-Eleven, Cerrowire®, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Legrand, Minerallac, Orbit Industries, Inc., ServiceTitan, Siemens, Trades Nation and IVRY TECHNOLOGIES. For more information, visit www.idealnationals.com

About the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The competition was created in 2021 to celebrate and showcase the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. The program, which centers around a one-of-a-kind competition series, included three months of online and live in-person qualifying challenges across the country to find the best 64 professional (32) and student (32) auto technicians, and brought them together for a national championship event that took place December 13-14, 2021, in Nashville, TN. From the finalists, three professional and three student winners were crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors supporting the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship program and trades initiatives include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading Company, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Discount Tire, ServiceTitan and the University of Northwestern Ohio. For more information, visit www.usatnc.com

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 104-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees, and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership. For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of lifestyle, sports, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in brand marketing, sponsorship consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, retail engagement, content marketing, productions and property creation, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps its clients engage consumers with compelling ideas, content, and experiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global.

