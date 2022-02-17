Elite Ultra Runners Flock to Jackpot Ultra Running Festival to Compete in the USA Track & Field 100-Mile Road National Championship

Steep Life Media, the premier group of endurance sports media professionals, will be providing exclusive live coverage of this year's USA Track & Field 100-Mile Road National Championship. Coverage begins Thursday, Feb 18 at 5:00 PM (PST) with a one-hour course-side live Pre-Race Q&A Session with a dozen members of this year's elite field. Tune-in to Steep Life Media's YouTube channel to watch and listen to some of the best ultra-runners in the country discuss their race strategies and expectations. A few of the runners joining the Q&A Session include: Stefanie Flippin (2021 USATF 100-Mile Road National Champion), Camille Herron (5-time World Record Holder), Mark Hammond (2020 USATF 100-Mile Road National Champion), Patrick Reagan (3-time Javelina Jundred 100-Mile Champion) and Arlen Glick (3rd Ranked 2021 North American Ultra Runner of the Year).

Live streaming race-day coverage begins Friday, February 18 at 7:30 AM (PST) and will run continuously for 15-hours, or until the top 3 men and women finish the race. Several of the top names in ultra-running will make special guest appearances throughout the live broadcast. Guests include: Zach Bitter, Connie Gardner, Nick Coury, Traci Falbo, Joe Fejes, Micah Morgan and Jon Olsen. Stephanie Rubeli, co-founder of Beyond Limits Running and co-Race Director of Jackpot stated, "We are beyond honored and humbled to have the best ultra-runners in the country competing in this year's Jackpot Ultra USATF Championship race and helping provide unique and entertaining coverage throughout the broadcast. With our friends at Steep Life Media capturing all the action live, viewers from around the world will get a chance to watch a top-tier ultra-running championship race."

Live streaming bonus coverage will begin again Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 AM (PST) with live coverage of the 6 Jackpot Ultra races. Bonus coverage will capture the starting hour of the Saturday races.

Ken Rubeli, co-founder of Beyond Limits Running and co-Race Director of Jackpot stated, "We'd like to thank COROS, goodr and SaltStick for helping provide our worldwide live coverage of the Championship race."

