Elite Vacation Club Exclusive Resorts Launches Members-Only Mobile App

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusive Resorts, the World's Elite Private Vacation Club, has launched a Members-only mobile application, The Club, creating a new and easy way to connect with Exclusive Resorts' service teams, plan future vacations, and enter personal travel preferences so every trip can be uniquely tailored to the Member. The app provides new functionality in addition to what is available on The Club's Members-only website, The Source.

To develop The Club app, Exclusive Resorts partnered with Bottle Rocket, a pioneer in mobile application development and digital experiences. The company's approach to digital transformation leverages a unqiue mindset aimed at connecting customers with the brands they love most, which have included Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Chick-fil-A, and Coca-Cola Freestyle. Bottle Rocket has deep expertise in the travel and hospitality space and was one of the first to market a number of mobile innovations, including the keyless entry for Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Unlike other hospitality-focused mobile applications which are solely focus on searching and booking, The Club is designed to improve every touchpoint of the Member experience, making each vacation easier and more memorable.

"Exclusive Resorts extensively researched how our Members travel with us and identified ways to resolve pain points, from pre-trip planning to their on-site experience, and even after they return home," said Jay Wong, Executive Vice President of Member Experience at Exclusive Resorts. "Maintaining Exclusive Resorts' best-in-class Member experience is our number one priority. The app will bring the ultra-personalized experiences we provide every Club Member to a new level."

Standout app features include the ability to:

Connect with the on-site Concierge: Start a live chat with the dedicated on-site Exclusive Resorts Concierge to get restaurant recommendations, ask questions about the residence, and more. Live chat can also connect Members with their personal Vacation Ambassador.

Connect to Wi-Fi at the touch of a button: Automatically connect to Wi-Fi at any Exclusive Resorts residence by selecting "join network" via the app without needing the network name or password.

Pay and view house bills: Review house bills (groceries, private car service, etc.), add any desired gratuities, pay by credit card, and check out from the residences via the app.

Manage and view trip itineraries: View current and upcoming trip itineraries, add confirmed activities to an iPhone calendar, add last-minute requests, modify or cancel reservations, and more.

Set Member preferences: Add specific preferences related to favorite foods, room temperature, allergies, hobbies, and more.

Share photos on social media: Seamlessly share photos and videos to Facebook and Instagram feeds via the app.

Additional benefits provided by the mobile app include easy access to The Source, Exclusive Resorts' Members-only online portal; Google ratings for local activities, restaurants, and cultural attractions; direction prompts once a Member is within 100 miles from their destination on the day of arrival; and a seamless switch from planning mode to destination mode at check-in.

Exclusive Resorts Members can download the app directly by visiting https://apple.co/363UNhy or through the Apple App Store by searching for "Exclusive Resorts." For more information on Exclusive Resorts, please visit ExclusiveResorts.com.

Exclusive Resorts

Exclusive Resorts is the World's Elite Private Vacation Club, which established a legacy of travel in 2002 and has since upheld the importance of an authentic and superior Club Member experience. Only Club Members are privy to the extent and benefit of The Club's Portfolio. They have elite access to distinctive travel opportunities, travel insights from fellow esteemed Club Members, and to hundreds of multi-million-dollar residences in coveted, worldwide destinations. In The Club's nearly twenty years, they have made exceeding expectation a tradition. Club Members, who share a near inherent love of travel and an appetite for discovery, are treated like family to provide them the comfort of certainty to foster a tradition of travel which endures. To date, Exclusive Resorts has delivered more than 290,000 vacations for its 4,000+ Members. For more information, visit ExclusiveResorts.com, call 844.541.2714, or follow The Club on Facebook and Instagram.

Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is a strategic partner within the worldwide WPP integrated communications network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com.

SOURCE Exclusive Resorts