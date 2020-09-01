EliteBaby Unites Function and Style With New Diaper Bag Backpack
It's not possible for parents to sprout new hands…but they can get a hand from the newest offering from EliteBaby: a diaper bag backpack with more than 10 pockets for the user-friendly storage of necessary items.
Sep 01, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If anything needs a bit of streamlining, it's parenting. EliteBaby, a company focused on offering lovely and practical products to babies and parents, is introducing its newest offering: a versatile diaper bag backpack.
Convenient for mom or dad, EliteBaby's diaper backpack was meticulously designed with the pace of modern life in mind, featuring more than 10 pockets to hold everything from burp clothes to booties. Whether it's a diaper change or a spill, parents can easily access a specially designed side pockets meant for the baby wipes stash.
The insulated pockets are ideal for baby's bottle or mom's water bottle. Easily accessible cell phone and wallet pockets ensure that any digging you must do is kept to a minimum. EliteBaby's diaper backpack also includes a changing pad for on-the-go diaper refreshing sessions.
Double stitched, reinforced straps ensure durability so you can include everything you want on your next outing with baby: mittens, hats, diaper cream…and even a teddy bear.
"Parenting is no easy task, especially in the case of an infant," said Hunter Kinsella, CEO of EliteBaby. "With the Diaper Bag Backpack, we look to enhance mobility and functionality for parents of young babies by providing them with a multi-purpose bag that is versatile in nature and practical in usage."
Providing attentive service to families for over five years, the EliteBaby staff is intimately familiar with the sometime subtle needs of parents. Parenting is a trip…and EliteBaby can help deliver you there safely.
About EliteBaby
Parents can breathe a bit easier with EliteBaby, a provider of practical and stylish baby safety products based in Charleston, SC. The company, focused on keeping babies safe and parents happy, offers toys and accessories, as well as clothing and bedding to create a cozy, safe environment for families.
