EliteBaby Unites Function and Style With New Diaper Bag Backpack

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If anything needs a bit of streamlining, it's parenting. EliteBaby, a company focused on offering lovely and practical products to babies and parents, is introducing its newest offering: a versatile diaper bag backpack.

Convenient for mom or dad, EliteBaby's diaper backpack was meticulously designed with the pace of modern life in mind, featuring more than 10 pockets to hold everything from burp clothes to booties. Whether it's a diaper change or a spill, parents can easily access a specially designed side pockets meant for the baby wipes stash.

Our Signature Series baby diaper bag backpack is the perfect marriage between form and function.

The insulated pockets are ideal for baby's bottle or mom's water bottle. Easily accessible cell phone and wallet pockets ensure that any digging you must do is kept to a minimum. EliteBaby's diaper backpack also includes a changing pad for on-the-go diaper refreshing sessions.

Double stitched, reinforced straps ensure durability so you can include everything you want on your next outing with baby: mittens, hats, diaper cream…and even a teddy bear.

"Parenting is no easy task, especially in the case of an infant," said Hunter Kinsella, CEO of EliteBaby. "With the Diaper Bag Backpack, we look to enhance mobility and functionality for parents of young babies by providing them with a multi-purpose bag that is versatile in nature and practical in usage."

Providing attentive service to families for over five years, the EliteBaby staff is intimately familiar with the sometime subtle needs of parents. Parenting is a trip…and EliteBaby can help deliver you there safely.

About EliteBaby

Parents can breathe a bit easier with EliteBaby, a provider of practical and stylish baby safety products based in Charleston, SC. The company, focused on keeping babies safe and parents happy, offers toys and accessories, as well as clothing and bedding to create a cozy, safe environment for families.

Contact Information

Hunter Kinsella

CEO, EliteBaby

[email protected]

Related Images

elitebaby-logo.png

EliteBaby Logo

EliteBaby is a baby proofing baby safety company committed to helping parents navigate the early years through innovative products like our magnetic cabinet locks, child safety locks and much more!

elitebaby-baby-diaper-bag-backpack.jpeg

EliteBaby Baby Diaper Bag Backpack - Straight

Stylish and sensible, this baby diaper bag is the perfect on-the-go accessory.

elitebaby-baby-diaper-bag-backpack.jpeg

EliteBaby Baby Diaper Bag Backpack - Left

Double stitched, enforced straps make this baby diaper bag backpack the durable companion to help you take on the day.

elitebaby-baby-diaper-bag-backpack.jpeg

EliteBaby Baby Diaper Bag Backpack - Left

This diaper bag backpack has all the pockets you need so you have all the things you need just a zip away.

elitebaby-baby-diaper-bag-backpack.png

EliteBaby Baby Diaper Bag Backpack

