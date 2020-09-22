ELITechGroup MDx LLC Introduces SARS-CoV-2 Plus - Continuing Fight Against COVID-19 and Flu Season

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITechGroup MDx LLC, a leading global provider of molecular diagnostic testing products, announced today it is introducing the SARS-CoV-2 Plus for Research Use Only (RUO) in the United States. Releasing in early October, the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO uses nasopharyngeal and nasal swab specimens to test for five infectious targets including SARS-CoV-2 (both ORF1ab & ORF8) influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Developed and manufactured in Bothell, WA, the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO reagents are designed for use on a variety of existing lab instruments including the ELITe InGenius®. The SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO uses RNase P as an endogenous control for increased test reliability and is available under Research Use Only for laboratory facilities to validate the reagents.

"In anticipation of a severe flu season in tandem with the ongoing novel coronavirus, it's imperative that hospitals and labs are equipped with highly-effective tests," said Christoph Gauer, ELITechGroup CEO. "We remain committed to helping healthcare workers on the front lines and will submit our SARS-CoV-2 Plus Assay to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) at the end of October."

To learn more or order the SARS-CoV-2 Plus RUO 100-test reagents or to see if it can be used on your current lab instruments, call 800-453-2725 or email at [email protected]. For more information about ELITechGroup MDx in the Unites States, please visit ELITechGroup.com/North-America/.

ELITechGroup is a privately held group of worldwide manufacturers and distributors of in vitro diagnostic equipment and reagents. By bringing together IVD specialty companies that offer innovative products and solutions, ELITechGroup has become a major contributor in advancing clinical diagnostics to laboratories in the proximity market, those operating closer to the patient.

