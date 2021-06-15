ELITONE® At-Home Incontinence Treatment Covered by Medicare Insurance

MONROE, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elidah, with the first non-intrusive device to treat incontinence at home, announced that its ELITONE® device is now covered by Medicare. Women dealing with bladder leaks can treat their leaks rather than simply covering them up with pads or diapers. Urinary incontinence symptoms often start after childbirth, but the symptoms usually progress and become more bothersome as women age. Medicare is the federal health insurance for people 65 or older and serves over 20 million women.

Incontinence treatment at-home in hand. ELITONE is discreetly worn during treatment.

"After years or decades of bladder leaks, women often give up hope and resign themselves to living less active and less social lives," say Elidah's CEO Gloria Kolb. "We want women to be aware that products like ELITONE can significantly reduce these leaks and improve quality of life, even if they've been incontinent for decades." Coverage through Medicare will make it easier for these women to acquire this FDA-cleared, use-at-home treatment. Incontinence costs the US healthcare system $20b annually.

Elidah has partnered with PhysioCare USA to process Medicare claims throughout the US. Women interested in obtaining ELITONE through Medicare can learn how at https://elitone.com/faqs/#toggle-id-19. A prescription is required. ELITONE is also available without a prescription directly from https://elitone.com. Some private insurers also cover the cost of ELITONE (visit Elitone.com for more information).

About ELITONE - ELITONE® performs Kegel pelvic floor exercises, ensuring a woman's muscles have the necessary strength to stop urine leaks. Although medical devices to strengthen the pelvic floor are not new, they have always required use of a vaginal probe. This required the user to find the time and privacy to lie on her back each treatment session, often in a clinician's office. ELITONE does not require any invasive insertion. It is thin, discreet, and worn externally, which allows the user to get dressed and stay active during treatment. In a published clinical study, women who used ELITONE 20 minutes a day for just six weeks saw a 72% reduction in bladder leaks and 85% reduction in pad use. Because ELITONE is completely non-invasive, women who may have previously opted out of more invasive treatments now have access to a proven treatment that allows them to regain control of their bladder.

About Elidah – Elidah, a woman-led company, is a leading FemTech (Female Technology) medical device company. Development of the ELITONE device was largely supported with funding from the National Science Foundation. ELITONE is FDA-cleared to treat female stress urinary incontinence. @elidahinc

