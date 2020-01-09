ELIX Polymers Joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

BRUSSELS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) , the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, welcomes ELIX Polymers as a new member.

ELIX Polymers, a leading European manufacturer of ABS (Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene) resins and derivatives, today became a new member of SCS. ELIX Polymers joins existing SCS members COEXPAN, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni).

Nicolas Joly, President of SCS, commented: "We are delighted that SCS continues to build its alliance along the value chain as we now extend a warm welcome to ELIX Polymers, a leading ABS manufacturer. Our momentum is gathering pace as we kick off 2020 and look beyond to our further development and the scaling-up of innovative technologies to recycle styrenics back into high-quality applications, even for food contact."

David Castañeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, said: "As a manufacturer, offering a broad range of ABS material solutions across the healthcare, automotive, appliances and electronics industries, ELIX Polymers is fully committed to the SCS vision of harnessing the unique capacity of styrenics for recycling. ELIX wants to be part of the transformation of our industry driving circularity for the styrenics value chain, and our SCS membership will be a cornerstone within the framework of our Circular Economy strategy."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is a joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy.

