Elix Unveils First-of-its-Kind PCOS Clinical Study: A Bold Stand Against Medical Misogyny

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elix, the pioneering digital platform that integrates Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with cutting-edge technology to empower personalized holistic healing at the root cause of chronic conditions, is making a resolute stand against medical misogyny with its latest initiative. In a concerted effort to combat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)—a condition that remains significantly under-researched [ PubMed ]—Elix has funded an independent first-of-its-kind clinical study and is launching a campaign to demand a greater focus on PCOS within the medical community and to de-stigmatize these conditions so that people who are suffering feel less alone.

The lack of adequate funding, research, and resources has left up to 12 million people with PCOS struggling to manage their symptoms. There is no FDA-approved drug for PCOS, current treatments are largely off-label and come with potential side effects. PCOS affects up to 20% of individuals of reproductive age, yet up to 70% of those with the condition remain undiagnosed globally (Source: WHO). Despite its prevalence, PCOS receives less than 0.84% of the medical research funding allocated to conditions such as erectile dysfunction. Through this study, Elix aims to drive critical conversations around PCOS and underscore the urgent need for increased research and development in its diagnosis and treatment.

In recognition of PCOS Awareness Month, Elix is proud to announce the results of its independent two-armed clinical study, which investigates the effectiveness of Elix's personalized TCM formulations in supporting the symptoms of PCOS.

The clinical study assessed two of Elix's flagship products—Cycle Balance and Daily Harmony. These herbal supplements, rooted in 5,000 years of TCM research, target inflammation and hormone imbalances associated with PCOS.

Results revealed that in a group of non-birth control users:

89.3% of participants agreed that Elix Cycle Balance and Daily Harmony have helped to regulate their cycle.

85.7% of participants agreed that they had fewer premenstrual and menstrual cramps after taking Elix Cycle Balance and Daily Harmony.

71.4% of participants agreed that taking Elix Cycle Balance and Daily Harmony had improved their hormonal acne/breakouts and that they experienced fewer mood swings.

The trial, conducted over six months, involved 70 participants with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome aged 18-36, divided into two groups: those using hormonal birth control (BC) and those not using it (No BC). Each participant was also diagnosed with PCOS and experienced symptoms such as irregular menstrual periods or the absence of menstrual periods and/ or excessive facial or body hair, thinning hair, hair loss on the scalp, oily skin, and or acne. Read the full study details here .

Additionally, the majority of participants in the Clinical Study experienced improvements in the following symptoms:

Cycle regulation

Bloating

Fatigue

Mood swings

Anxiety

Sleep quality

Premenstrual and menstrual cramps

Hormonal acne/breakouts

Brain fog

Mental clarity

Focus

Weight gain

Unwanted facial / body hair

Fluid retention

Overall PMS symptoms

Overall PCOS symptoms

Overall health and wellbeing

Elix is committed to advancing the conversation on PCOS beyond this study. Throughout September and October, the brand will share powerful stories of individuals affected by PCOS on social media and launch an advocacy campaign.

"Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of Elix community members who believe in an East meets West, science meets holistic approach to hormone health. This study represents an important milestone in advancing alternative treatment options for the millions of women suffering from PCOS. Elix is committed to elevating the bar for care and holistic treatment options." Lulu Ge, Founder and CEO of Elix.

"I'm incredibly excited by Elix's latest clinical trial results for PCOS. It's wonderful to see the wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine validated in such a powerful way. This new clinical data reinforces the positive outcomes my patients have experienced with Elix. I'm confident this evidence will help more practitioners discover Elix as a valuable tool for their patients." Dr. Liem Le, DAOM, MS, Diplo. OM and Elix Medical Advisor

"It's great to have a natural alternative that is safe and effective with clinical data behind it that I can offer my patients who do not want to be on birth control, or can't tolerate it, to help with their symptoms related to PCOS." Dr. Jessica Ritch, OBGYN and Elix Medical Advisor

For more information on Elix's initiatives and to join the fight for greater PCOS awareness and research, visit elixhealing.com

