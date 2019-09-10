Elixage Premieres Lineup of Cables and Chargers for New iPhone 11 and More

"Our devices are our lifelines," said David Bailey, president and CEO of Elixage. "Considering the total investment for a mobile phone can trend upwards of $2,000, we believe in the importance of extending the life of your devices by creating certified, third-party lab-tested cables and chargers that protect and keep your devices safe."

Available immediately at Elixage.com, all chargers and cables include a lifetime warranty. All Elixage USB-C to Lightning cables plus wall and car chargers that include Lightning cables are Apple MFi-certified. USB-C to USB-C cables and wall and car chargers that include USB-C cables are certified by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). The Elixage initial rollout includes:

The Essential USB-C to Lightning and USB-C to USB-C Cable Collection:

Premium charge/sync braided cables

Durable strain relief

Premium leather cable organizer

360 ° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification

Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue

Available in multiple sizes:

USB-C to USB-C

8-inch Braided Cable, MSRP $14.99

4-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $19.99

6-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $24.99

10-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $29.99

USB-C to Lightning

8-inch Braided Cable, MSRP $17.99

4-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $24.99

6-foot Braided Cable, MSRP $29.99

Elite Power Delivery (PD) Wall Chargers (Single and Dual Port)

High-quality performance provides more power and up to 70% faster charging speeds to compatible devices

Low profile design

Smart LED power indicator illuminates when providing full power and turns off when charge is complete

Compact, foldable AC prongs

360 ° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification

Single port includes durable 6-foot charge/sync USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C braided cable

PD Dual Wall Charger features two USB-C ports to allow for fast-charging of two devices simultaneously

Total Wattage: 30W (Single) and 36W (Dual)

Input: AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz

USB-C Wall Charger MSRP $39.99

Lightning Wall Charger MSRP $44.99

Dual Port Wall Charger MSRP $39.99

Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue

Elite Power Delivery (PD) Car Chargers (Single and Dual Port)

High-quality performance provides more power and up to 70% faster charging speeds to compatible devices

Low profile design

LED power indicator

360 ° Tested for durability, quality, safety and certification

Single port includes durable 4-foot charge/sync USB-C to Lightning or USB-C to USB-C braided cable

PD Dual Car Charger features two USB-C ports to allow for fast-charging of two devices simultaneously

Total Wattage: 30W (Single) and 36W (Dual)

Input: DC 12-24V

USB-C Car Charger MSRP $39.99

Lightning Car Charger MSRP $44.99

Dual Port Car Charger MSRP $34.99

Colors: Crisp White or Midnight Blue

To promote the launch of the new collection, Elixage is offering a buy one, get 50% off deal through September 30, 2019. Products are available for purchase at www.elixage.com.

Xentris Wireless Quality Lab

Elixage designs, engineers and tests all of its products in its Illinois-based Xentris Wireless Quality Lab to ensure all products are durable, safe and of the highest-quality construction and maximum performance.

About Elixage

Founded in Chicago by Xentris Wireless, a long time manufacturer of power for the mobile phone carrier market, Elixage is on a mission to create technology accessories of the highest caliber. Driven by world-class design and meticulous engineering standards, every Elixage product is certified by outside partners and an in-house testing lab to ensure that no matter how our connected world evolves, Elixage will be there to keep it moving forward. Visit us at www.elixage.com.

