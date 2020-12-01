Elixicure All Natural Pain Relief Lavender Roll-on Now Available on Walmart.com

Lavender Elixicure all natural pain relief 1-oz roll-on is now available for purchase on Walmart.com Tweet this

What's the Opportunity?

Lavender Elixicure all natural pain relief 1-oz roll-on is now available for purchase on Walmart.com. Walmart's recent investments into their omni-channel platforms integrate their eCommerce and retails stores for even faster delivery or pickup options. The opportunity to join this global ecosystem will allow our customers to benefit from Elixicure pain relief even more immediately.

How Does Elixicure Work?

Menthol and camphor work with your body's pain receptors on contact. These active ingredients offer the brain a pleasant feeling and helps with swelling and inflammation discomfort. Lavender aromatherapy is generally recognized as safe by the FDA and as calming and relaxing by people all over the world.

Elixicure all natural pain relief is cruelty-free vegan and made with plant-based organic ingredients. Our topical Over-the-Counter (OTC) remedy is non-addictive and safe for use on neck pain, back pain, arthritis, joint pain, and chronic pain.

What if Your Chronic Pain Management Could Be Even Easier?

Order Elixicure all natural pain relief lavender roll-on from Walmart.com today and have it shipped to you! Order Now

About Honest Globe Inc & Elixicure:

Elixicure is manufactured by Honest Globe Inc., developers of Over-The-Counter (OTC), luxury cosmetic, health and beauty products. The company's products are made with naturally derived ingredients, using certified industry-standard Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs).

Elixicure and Honest Globe comply with the most rigid standards set by the FDA, which established GMPs for the Food, Beverage, Drug, Cosmetic, Medical Device and Supplement industries. GMP Guidelines outline and identify minimum operating and testing requirements and standards that manufacturers must meet to ensure products are consistent in quality from batch to batch and safe for human use or consumption. Our products are made with love in the USA.

"We believe in honoring our connection to nature. Our vision is to improve the quality of peoples' lives by creating high-quality effective plant-based products." -Eyal Kotler, CEO

For more information visit https://elixicure.com or https://honestglobe.com/

SOURCE Honest Globe

Related Links

https://honestglobe.com

